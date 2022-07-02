The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 17
10:46 a.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle on NE 18th Place/NE Hwy 101. Caller reports 1998 white Honda Civic last seen at above location, no spoiler, no stickers, no damage. Caller is in Newport. Newport Police Department asked to get a signed stolen on vehicle. Entered in system as stolen.
10:50 a.m. Police took report of criminal mischief at a coin laundry business in the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101. Reporting party reported someone tried to break into machine Wednesday night, June 15, and he has video.
June 18
1:54 p.m. Police responded to an emotionally disturbed person in the 5800 block of NE Voyage Avenue. The first caller reported a man tearing up shrubs, dumping garbage into the street, and screaming and yelling nonsense. Second caller reported her brother had been assaulted by the subject. Victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital for evaluation. Suspect was taken into custody after medical evaluation and transported to Lincoln County Jail for two counts of harassment, assault in the fourth degree, disorderly conduct, offensive littering and resisting arrest.
10:06 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash at a business in the 4000 block of NE Hwy 101. A vehicle had driven into the store’s sign. No injuries were reported. Driver was cited and released for careless driving and reckless endangering.
June 19
4:51 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 1700 block of SE 14th Street. Informant was woken up by subject breaking into apartment storage area. Leaf blower backpack taken and subject seen towards Bi-Mart on foot.
1:12 p.m. Police responded to a burglary in the 1500 block of NE 11th Street. Reports arrived and back door had been compromised, broken glass. Officers cleared residence.
June 21
3:13 a.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance on NW Logan Road/NW 44th Street. Two separate 911 calls reported hearing a physical domestic disturbance in the area. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department for assault in the fourth degree – domestic and harassment.
8:50 a.m. Police took report of a theft at a hotel in the 4000 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported three chainsaws stolen from back of truck over night while parked in a lower parking lot.
June 22
11:48 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 3800 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported finding broken window and door unlocked. Unknown if anything was stolen.
9:09 p.m. Police recovered a stolen vehicle on SW 48th Street/SW Fleet Avenue. Suspect was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail. Owner of vehicle responded to retrieve it.
June 23
1:20 p.m. Police responded to a trespass in the 700 block of SE Quay. Caller reported suspect came onto property and harassed him. Suspect was arrested, cited and released for criminal trespass in the second degree.
3:36 p.m. Police performed a welfare check in the 3300 block of SE Harbor Drive. Caller reported he had not heard from tenant in three weeks and there was an odor coming from her apartment. Officer contacted a friend who had contact with the woman around June 19. Officer made entry with maintenance person; woman was not inside. Two cats were inside the residence. Report will be forwarded to animal control.
Oregon State Police
June 17
10:48 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 229, near milepost 25. A Mazda pickup truck was stopped southbound, attempting to turn on to the Camp 12 loop. A Chevy Sedan was southbound on Hwy 229 and did not stop for the truck attempting to turn. The Sedan struck the rear end of the pickup truck, pushing the truck off the roadway. Both drivers were taken to the hospital in Newport.
11:53 p.m. OSP responded to a DUII on SE 48th Place and Hwy 101. A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was taken to the Lincoln City Police Department where a BAC of .06 percent was collected. The results were consistent to what was observed, and the driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. Lincoln City Police Department provided assistance.
June 19
3:56 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 4. A Mazda hatchback was attempting to turn from eastbound Hwy 18 into the driveway of a residence. An Acura sedan was traveling eastbound and did not stop for the Mazda. The Acura struck the Mazda in a rear end crash. The driver of the Mazda was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Acura were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
9:25 p.m. OSP responded to criminal mischief on Hwy 101, near milepost 127. A disturbance was reported. Initial reports were of a man breaking car windows and loudly declaring suicidal thoughts. The subject was located and arrested for criminal mischief in the first degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and felon in possession of a weapon. The subject was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation before being lodged at Lincoln County Jail.
June 20
11:37 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 20, near milepost 19. A Ford Focus was traveling west. The vehicle’s front driver’s side tire came off of the vehicle and began traveling down the highway before striking a guardrail on the south side of the highway. The tire then bounced off the guardrail and into the eastbound lane of travel, where a Toyota Rav 4 collided with the tire. Both drivers were uninjured.
8:58 p.m. OSP responded to a disturbance at the Devil’s Punch Bowl. A few dogs were off leash and approached a man who had two dogs on leashes, which was the catalyst for an argument. Both parties went separate ways but an owner of one of the off leash dogs confronted the initial man about how he had spoken to her friend and another argument ensued. The party who had initially allowed the dogs to be off leash had been issued a violation citation for dogs at large at a state park. A report will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges for the other two parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.