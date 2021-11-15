The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Nov. 5
1:38 p.m. Police took in a ring for safe keeping. The ring was found at the beach in the SW Ebb Avenue and SW 65th Street area.
4:32 p.m. Extra patrols requested following complaints of loud music in the 4000 block of West Devils Lake Road.
Nov. 6
7:36 a.m. Police responded the 1400 block of NE 6th Street to a stolen vehicle report. The vehicle was located. The catalytic converter taken and the vehicle damaged.
9:06 p.m. Officers responded to the 1700 block of NW 44th Street to a report of an assault. One person was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail on charges of assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Nov. 7
1:23 p.m. Police responded to the 1500 block of NE 40th Place on a report of an intoxicated subject driving in the parking lot. The subject was cited and released.
9:21 p.m. Police confiscated a knife found in a business in the 2100 block of NW Highway 101.
Nov. 8
12:37 a.m. Police responded to a report of a theft after a complainant said his wallet was stolen and cards were used at multiple businesses in Lincoln City.
11:20 a.m. A female was arrested by police for trespass in the 1800 block of NE Highway 101.
8:34 p.m. Police were advised by a complainant that she spotted her stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of SE Highway 101. Officers were able to return the vehicle to the owner and arrested a subject who faces multiple changes.
Nov. 9
9:23 a.m. Police responded to the report of a burglary in the 3000 block of NW Jetty. One person was arrested and charged with burglary and providing officers with false information.
6:17 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1400 block of NW 17th Street. One subject was arrested and charged with assault, domestic harassment and kidnapping. The subject was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Nov. 10
12:26 p.m. Officers cited and released a subject for harass and menacing in the 3700 block of SE High School Drive.
2:46 p.m. Police arrested, cited and released a female for a municipal court warrant out of Sutherlin.
Nov. 11
1:25 p.m. Police responded to the report of a deceased person in the 2700 block of NW Highway 101.
10 p.m. Extra patrol assigned in the 200 block of SW Highway 101 to escort an employee from the business.
