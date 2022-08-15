The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Aug 5
10:49 a.m. Police took a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 1500 block of SE 51st Street.
8:30 p.m. Police responded to a report of a subject that was suicidal and had taken a large amount of Tylenol. The subject was transported to the hospital.
Aug. 6
1:39 a.m. Police reported to a disturbance in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street to a report of a subject pulling a knife on another person. The subject was taken into custody for Robbery 1, Menacing and unlawful use of a weapon and transported to the county jai.
Aug. 7
1:17 a.m. Police took a male suspect into custody in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street for probation violation after a report of an intoxicated male harassing subjects at the casino.
12:29 p.m. Police responded to a report of a family member deceased in the 3200 block of SE Dune Avenue.
5:34 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash in the 600 block of Inlet Avenue.
Aug. 8
7:23 a.m. Police conducted a traffic stop and cited the driver for driving uninsured, failure to register vehicle, false information and for failure to carry and present liability insurance.
8:04 a.m. Police responded to the 2300 block of NE Reef Avenue one a report of criminal mischief. Report of a beer bottle thrown through a vehicle’s front windshield.
7:55 a.m. Report of an assault in the 3000 block of NE 28th Avenue.
Aug. 9
9:50 a.m. Police took a report for a a case number for investigation of suspicious activity in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road.
12:51 p.m. A stolen vehicle was reported in the 4000 block of SW Highway 101.
2:37 p.m. police responded to a disturbance at SE Highway 101 and SE 31st Street. Caller observed a male and female on the side of the road hitting each other. A male subject was charged with assault and transported to the county jail.
6:18 p.m. Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. The event was captured on surveillance video, the vehicle was located on Highway 101, the driver bailed and the vehicle was recovered.
Aug. 10
1:01 p.m. Police took a report in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street that casino security reporting a fraudulent $100 bill. No suspect information. A report was taken.
9:40 a.m. Police took a report by a citizen inn the 2000 block of Beach Avenue, that their Social Security Number and Social Security debit card had been compromised and used out ion state.
5:17 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash at SW 51st Street and Highway 101.
7:51 p.m. Police took a report that someone attempted to break into a resident’s home in the 3000 block of NE Devils Lake Drive.
Aug. 11
12:06 a.m. Police responded to a traffic crash at NE 22nd Street and Highway 101.
1:39 a.m. Police gave a male a curtesy transport to NE Devils Lake Road after the man’s wife reported he was intoxicated and outside her residence. The male was not supposed to be at the residence because he had an emergency projection order preventing him from being at the residence.
8:24 a.m. Police responded to the 4000 block of NW Logan Road following a report of a male subject camping overnight in the parking lot. The male was advised not to continue camping at the site but continues to do so. The reporting party would like the subject contacted and trespass from the location.
9:38 a.m. Police responded to a traffic crash at NW 21st and NW Keel Avenue.
5 p.m. Police took a report of found property, a cell phone, in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road.
6:15 p.m. Police were asked to do a welfare check of a male subject believed to be in the Lincoln City area.
9:29 p.m. A citizen reported the theft of a wallet in the area of NW 21st Street and the beach access.
9:44 p.m. In a followup in the area of NW 22nd Street and NW Highway 101, police took a male into custody for burglary, theft and criminal mischief and transported the subject to the Lincoln County Jail.
