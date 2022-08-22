The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
August 12
2:25 a.m.
Warrant service at the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Officers responded after a report of a man wrapped in a blanket yelling. A male subject was cited and released on an Albany Police Department warrant charging criminal trespass and a Salem Police Department warrant charging Failure to Appear on Criminal Trespass II.
6:56 a.m.
Police conducted a required welfare check in the 4100 block of Logan Road, of male driver nodding off in vehicle before driving in the parking lot, possibility intoxicated. Male was taken into custody for DUII and transported to LCPD. Male was cited and released for DUII and Driving While Suspended.
August 13
7:40 a.m.
911 report of possible intoxicated driver. Vehicle located at SE 31st Street and Highway 101. Traffic stop initiated. A male subject was taken into custody for Driving While Suspended and transported to county jail.
11:05 a.m.
Report of a burglary in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Report the the Hood River Village Pop Up had been burglarized overnight. Cash and merchandise were stolen. No suspects at this time. Report take,
August 14
6:24 a.m.
A male was arrested in the 3700 block of NW Jetty Avenue at officer observed male removing items from porch. Male was in possession of bicycle stolen out of Newport. Male was transported to Lincoln County Jail on Theft 2, Trespassing 2 and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
7:47 p.m.
Report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Citizen reported vehicle window broken and items taken.
9:56 p.m.
Report of suspicious activity in the 3300 block of NE Highway 101. Caller reported male was yelling at and kicking his dog. Witnesses from an earlier call reported similar behavior. Police made contact with the subject who was in possession of a knife and was aggressive. Subject taken into custody and transported to county jail for Disorderly Conduct II and carrying a concealed weapon. His two dogs were transported to LCPD.
August 15
6:31 a.m.
A female subject was cited and released for trespassing in the 1600 local of NE 19th Street.
10:52 a.m.
In a followup, police arrested the subject cited and released in the earlier trespass case on 19th Street. The subject was arrested on two warrants out of Lincoln County and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
6:18 p.m.
Caller reports a male and female stole hoodies and took off running when she asked them to give the hoodies back.
6:44 p.m.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of an older silver BMW in the 4000 block of SW Highway 101 when the vehicle eluded at a high rate of speed. Pursuit called off due to high rate of speed and traffic conditions. Vehicle possibly had three other passengers. Report given to Oregon State Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
August 16
8:59 a.m.
Report of a theft in the 800 block of SW 51st Street. Report of a propane canister taken. Surveillance video available.
12:45 p.m.
Police responded to a report of hearing a woman screaming in the 5000 block of SE Keel Avenue. One person was taken into custody.
August 17
7:37 Police took a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of NE Highway 101.
12:47 p.m.
Police took a report of a burglary in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101. A citizen reported a storeroom was broken into and items taken.
August 18
11:49 a.m.
Caller reports two people camping in the 2000 block of SE Lee Avenue. The campers have made a shelter out of branches and there is a large pile of belongings. Would like them trespassed
1:38 p.m.
A citizen found a firearm in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road and turned it into the LCPD.
2:54 p.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Highway 101.
