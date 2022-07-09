The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 24
10:54 a.m. Police responded to criminal mischief in the 1800 block of SE Hwy 101. It was reported that a truck was struck with a lunch box. Suspect was arrested, cited and releases for criminal mischief in the second degree.
11:58 a.m. Police responded to a trespass at a hotel in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. Caller reported guest refused to leave after checkout time. Guest told caller that police would need to come and forcibly remove him. The man was taken into custody for trespass in the second degree and theft of services. He was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
June 25
12:19 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a store in the 2400 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of beverages. Suspect attempted to fight off caller. Suspect described as a white man wearing a colored beanie, gray sweatshirt and saggy jeans.
9:18 p.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 1600 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a man running in and out of traffic and chasing people with bricks in his hands. Multiple calls throughout the day involved the man. The suspect was combative when officers attempted to contact him. A taser was deployed. The suspect was transported to the hospital to be medically cleared for jail and then transported to Lincoln County Jail for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and three counts of assault on a police officer.
June 26
3:14 a.m. Police responded to harassment near a business in the 1400 block of SE Hwy 101. A woman asked an employee to call about being harassed by her intoxicated boyfriend. Suspect was taken into custody for domestic harassment and was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:54 p.m. Police responded to a hit and run in a parking garage in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road. Caller reported witnessing a vehicle hit parked vehicles. All parties were still parked in the garage. The woman got out and went into the shopping area. The woman was placed into non-physical custody, then later cited and released for failure to perform duties as a driver.
June 27
12:28 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the 3300 block of NE Hwy 101. Officer came upon a single vehicle crash on the highway. Driver was cited for careless driving, driving uninsured and expired tags.
11:23 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity at a store in the 3300 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported man was inside location with something in his hand and blocking the door. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital on a peace officer hold. He was cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree, theft in the third degree and offensive littering.
June 28
7:58 p.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 5000 block of SE Keel Avenue. Person came to Lincoln City Police Department to report threats by husband. Suspect taken into custody for misdemeanor warrant from Lincoln County Jail, domestic coercion and resisting arrest. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
June 29
3:35 p.m. Police responded to a theft at a store in the 800 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported they have video of a woman stealing beer the previous day. Officer responded and took report.
8:53 p.m. Police responded to disorderly conduct on SE 2nd Drive/SE Inlet Avenue. Caller reported that a transient was yelling at her children. Suspect was cited and released for disorderly conduct in the second degree.
June 30
9:01 a.m. Police took report of an animal bite in the 2200 block of NE 14th Street. Caller reported she was bitten by a dog while on a trail.
9:39 a.m. Police took report of an armed person in the 500 block of SE Jetty. Caller reported a man displayed a gun and pointed it at him. Report sent to district attorney’s office for review for menacing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.