The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 20
6:16 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 3500 block of SE Harbor Drive. Neighbor spooked two men from under her car. The men stole a catalytic converter from vehicle. Possible suspected identified.
1:18 p.m. Police took report of a crash on SW Galley Avenue/SW 65th Street. It was a two-vehicle injury crash.
May 22
6:46 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 3300 block of NE Hwy 101. Multiple callers and witnesses reported a man screaming, chasing people, trying to fight passerby, pounding on vehicles and running into traffic. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
6:49 p.m. Police responded to a crash at a business in the 4000 block of N Hwy 101. Officers responded to a disturbance after the caller reported his vehicle was backed into and his wife was injured. Officers assisted with information exchange. Victim was transported to the hospital.
May 23
8:21 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity at a business in the 2000 block of NE 22nd Street. Caller reported movie prop movie was used over the weekend. No suspects. Prop money was seized.
10:13 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the 600 block of SE Hwy 101. It was a non-blocking, non-injury, two-vehicle crash. Vehicles pulled into location parking lot. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded. One of the drivers was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.
May 24
8:15 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of SE Hwy 101. Multiple 911 calls reported man yelling and screaming on third floor of building. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:46 a.m. Police took report of a hit and run at a business in the 1400 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported damage to sign after vehicle backed into it. Driver then left area. The incident took place over the weekend.
May 25
3:18 p.m. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road. Caller reported a vehicle that was stolen out of Tillamook County was at the location. Two suspects cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft in the first degree, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
9:55 p.m. Police took report of runaways at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security reported four youth that had been hanging around the property. Three of the minors are runaways. Security advised police that a girl left in silver or white newer model Mercedes, while a male driver. Attempt to locate sent. Other females were in the vehicle. The boys left on foot. One of the minors have probable cause for arrest for assault in the fourth degree, out of Keizer.
May 26
10:23 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on NE Holmes Road/NE Hwy 101. Driver had misdemeanor warrants out of Lincoln County Jail for failure to appear on trespass in the second degree, and a warrant from Yamhill County for failure to appear on felony possession of weapon. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
11:13 p.m. Police took report of unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 1400 block of NW 17th Street. Victim reported he let suspect borrow his vehicle to pick up a prescription and she did not return it. At 11:53 p.m., the vehicle was returned. Vehicle cleared from system. Victim did not want to press charges.
