The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Nov. 29
2:10 a.m. Police took a report of a man with a handgun threatening another in a parking lot. Man left the scene in car, which the police was unable to locate.
7:50 p.m. Police took a report of theft of services totaling $225. Suspects are unidentified at this time.
Nov. 30
5:33 p.m. Police took report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on SE Hwy 101/SE High School Drive. Pacific West Ambulance and North Lincoln County Fire responded and transported one of the drivers to the hospital.
10:01 p.m. Police responded to the report of a man in a gray hoodie was taking something off a work van near the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue. A catalyst converter was taken off the vehicle.
Dec. 1
4:45 p.m. Police performed a welfare check of a man at the 21000 block of NW Mast Place. Man was found dead. Pacific View Memorial Chapel took the body.
9:12 p.m. Report taken of a hit and run on the 5000 block of SW Hwy 101. A vehicle struck construction fencing at a business. Left in a black Ford with heavy front end damage. Toledo Police Department located the suspect, cited and released for criminal mischief in the second degree and failure to perform duties of a driver and causing property damage.
Dec. 2
9:26 p.m. Woman cited and released for giving false information to police and ID theft.
Oregon State Police
Nov. 26
5:30 p.m. OSP assisted the Lincoln City Police Department and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue with a reported sea lion on the roadway of SE 51st Street approaching Hwy 101. The group led the sea lion away from Hwy 101 and into Schooner Creek, which connects with Siletz Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
Dec. 1
5:05 p.m. OSP responded to the report of a white truck that the driver had drove into oncoming traffic, causing a black SUV to drive off the road on Hwy 101, mile post 111.The truck continued driving, hitting another white truck and a silver van before crashing into a ditch. The vehicle on the embankment was towed by the owner and the truck in the ditch was waiting to be towed by owner. The other two vehicles were able to drive away. The driver of the truck was evaluated at the Lincoln City hospital and was issued a citation for careless driving.
