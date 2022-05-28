The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 13
11:07 a.m. Police responded to an emotionally disturbed person at a hotel in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. Caller reported a man was refusing to come out of lobby restroom. He came out naked while officers were enroute. The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Criminal mischief charges were sent to the district attorney’s office for review.
12:24 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of NW Hwy 101. Multiple callers reported a blocking crash with injuries, vehicle into a power pole. Teen driver transported to the hospital by ambulance. Pacific Power responded for damaged pole. Driver will be cited for three counts of careless driving.
May 14
11:33 p.m. Police took report of reported hazardous materials in the 3600 block of NW Port Avenue. Caller reported someone threw a white powder into their house through the front door. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded.
May 15
1:05 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 1900 block of NW 36th Street. Caller advised man gained access to house and dog chased him out. Man was found hiding in bushes then westbound on foot. Man was in his late 20’s, wearing a kit beanie hr, a sage green jacket and a backpack. Several calls on same description of subject.
1:21 a.m. Police responded to a burglary in the 3800 block of NW Mast Place. Victim reported that he woke up to a man upstairs in his house. Subject left, leaving a sword in the house. Officer responded. Man matches description of earlier burglary. Man was later found and taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail and charged with three counts of burglary in the first degree, three counts of trespass in the first degree, theft of an animal, two counts of ID theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree. Additional charges possibly pending.
May 16
3:48 p.m. Police responded to suspicious activity in the 3300 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported an angry man on side of highway, throwing rocks at a city bus. Suspect was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for probation violation for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
3:57 p.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 2100 block of NE Surf Avenue. Caller reported her vehicle, a red Honda CRV, was stolen from the location. Vehicle similar to the caller’s was left in its place, confirmed stolen out of Salem. The vehicle was towed. Caller’s vehicle signed as stolen and entered into system.
May 17
10:39 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity at a business in the 800 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported man outside with rock in hand, looking into vehicles and refusing to calm down. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. He was charged with disorderly conduct.
6:33 a.m. Police responded to trespassing at a store in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue. Caller advised suspect refused to leave. Suspect cited and released for trespassing.
May 19
1:51 p.m. Police responded to trespassing at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of SE Harbor Drive. Caller reported issues with non-tenants camping in vehicles on property. Suspect was taken into custody on a misdemeanor Lincoln County warrant, charging failure to appear on trespass in the first degree, harassment, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and failure to appear on a criminal citation. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail after being medically cleared at the hospital.
9:48 p.m. Police responded to the report of a dog bite at a business in the 4000 block of NW Hwy 101. Officer contacted woman who had been bitten on the upper thigh by her own dog. Medical responded.
Oregon State Police
May 13
7:20 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 229, near milepost 29. The vehicle had drifted onto the unpaved shoulder on the west side of the road. Driver over-corrected and the vehicle traveled across both lanes of Hwy 229 and rolled onto its top in the east side ditch. Driver received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
6:09 p.m. OSP responded to a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 127, in Depoe Bay. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound when it started to initiate a lane change. The vehicle side swiped a Mitsubishi SUV, causing the Mitsubishi to collide with a Dodge truck, which was parked. Drivers exchanged information and there were no injuries. Vehicles were drivable by owners.
May 14
5:17 p.m. OSP responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, near milepost 130. A single vehicle was traveling northbound on top of Cape Foulweather when radar checked the vehicle’s speed at 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.
6:28 p.m. The driver of a vehicle lost control while navigating a curve on Hwy 101, near milepost 132. The driver suffered minor injuries and denied medical attention. After an investigation, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was taken to Lincoln County Jail, where they provided a breath sample. The driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance.
May 15
11:51 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 20, near milepost 2. A vehicle was heading westbound while negotiating a curve. For unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control and slid across both lanes of travel into the eastbound embankment. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest in the bushes in the eastbound side of the highway. Driver complained of knee pain, suffered a bloody nose and was transported to the hospital in Newport. Passenger rode in the ambulance.
11:04 p.m. OSP responded to a hit and run on Hwy 101, near milepost 111. A call came out which reported a person had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was a dog that had been struck by a vehicle that was no longer on scene. The owner of the dog lived nearby and took the dog back to her house thinking the dog may be okay.
May 16
4:16 p.m. The driver of a Honda Accord rear ended a Chrysler Pacifica that was stopped for a school bus on Hwy 18, near milepost 3. There were no injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was able to drive from the scene. The driver of the Honda was unable to drive from the scene and arranged for a tow. The driver of the Honda was cited and releases for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
6:50 p.m. A Chevrolet Suburban was southbound leaving Siletz when a deer had run into the road, causing the two to collide. The deer was dead and pulled along the shoulder for removal. The Chevrolet received heavy damage to the front end. No injuries were reported.
