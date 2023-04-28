The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 14
1:40 a.m.
Report of a burglary that may have occurred in the 2600 block of SW Anemone Avenue.
10:51 a.m.
Caller in the 3400 block of SE 35 Street reported that she was the victim of an online scam and personal information was compromised.
11:27 a.m.
A subject was arrested, cited, and released for Trespass.
2:25 p.m.
Officers found a vehicle and 19-foot boat missing from Multnomah County.
3:02 p.m.
Extra patrols requested in the 1300 block of Pepperwood after caller found footprints in backyard.
4:47 p.m.
Caller reported he fell through water shutoff hole in the 700 block of Inlet Avenue. Non-injury event.
11:41 p.m.
Caller reported the rear listen plate from vehicle stolen in the 1777 block of NW 44th Court.
April 14
2:40 a.m.
Subjects believed involved in earlier license plate theft returned to the 1777 local of NW 44th. Subjects contacted, taken into custody on Clark County Warrant, transported to jail, issued six-month trespass notice.
4:36 p.m.
Caller advised not spoken to subject and requested a welfare check in the 1500 block of SE 14th Street. Subject found deceased. Medical examiner and District Attorney released body. Deceased retrieved by Pacific View Memorial.
April 16
12:28 a.m.
Theft of service log, cash and credit card reported in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road.
Oregon State Police
March 29
11:35 a.m.
A vehicle was towed from milepost 121 on Highway 101 to impound by Coast Towing after being stopped for a traffic violation and the driver being found to be driving without a license and uninsured.
2:33 p.m.
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration on Highway 101 at milepost 140 and towed to impound by Rowley’s towing after an investigation revealed the operator was unlicensed and uninsured.
3:04 p.m.
OSP received a driving complaint about a vehicle on S Highway 1010 near Depoe Bay that was tailgating and speeding. The vehicle was found and stopped. The driver was contacted by a trooper and the driver was suspected of DUII Controlled Substances and arrested. Vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
March 30
1:42 p.m.
A crash was reported on Highway 20 at milepost 4.4. A red Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound and allegedly stuck a white Honda SUV. The pickup suffered minor damage and the DSUV suffered moderate damage. Driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Pacific West. The SUV was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
5:49 p.m.
A traffic crash was reported on Highway 18. Vehicle 2 and vehicle 3 were eastbound. Vehicle 2 was towing a travel trailer vehicle 3 was also eastbound behind vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 was entering the highway in front of vehicle 2 attempting to proceed westbound on the highway. Vehicle 2 struck vehicle 1 near the rear of the vehicle. Vehicle 2 spun away from the impact. Operator of vehicle 3 saw the initial crash occur and attempted to avoid a collision by steering right into a gravel parking lot. Vehicle 2 sideswiped the left side of the travel trailer, damaging an axle and the side of the trailer. Vehicle 1 had very little damage and was drivable. Vehicle 2 had extensive damage to the front and right side of the vehicle. It was towed by and to car Care Towing in Lincoln City. Vehicle 3 was not damaged, but the travel trailer had to be towed from the scene. Operator of vehicle 3 arranged the tow for the trailer. Two injuries were reported. Operator of vehicle 2 complained of hip pain following the crash. She was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by her husband for evaluation and possible treatment. The right front passenger of vehicle 3 complained of head pain after hitting her head on the side window of vehicle 3 during the crash. She was not treated at the scene or transported due to the injury.
11:16 p.m.
A vehicle eluded police after a traffic stop was attempted in Lincoln City. The same vehicle was recognized at NW 21st and NW Jetty and a traffic stop was initiated on it. The driver pulled over and admitted to eluding police of his own free will. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged.
