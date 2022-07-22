The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 8
1:54 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 3200 block of NW Hwy 101. Report of two-vehicle crash, possible blocking. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving. The other driver was cited for driving while suspended.
4:08 p.m. Police responded to a crash on SW Galley Avenue/SW Hwy 101. Report of a two-vehicle T-bone crash, blocking, with injuries. Driver 1 was cited for dangerous left turn. Driver 2 was transported to the hospital by ambulance. One of the vehicles was towed.
July 9
12:25 a.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Subject taken into custody after security reported he was trespassing. Subject was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
8:55 a.m. Police responded to an emotionally disturbed person in the 5700 block of NW Keel. Multiple 911 calls reported about a naked man related to a disturbance in the area, had entered a home, and then was in the street. Suspect arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail with charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree.
July 10
5:44 a.m. Police responded to harassment at a hotel in the 4000 block of SW Hwy 101. Man requested medical attention at location. Subject was very uncooperative with medics, refused to listen to officer and became assaultive. Subject was taken into custody for aggravated harassment of a police officer and was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
July 11
11:25 a.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4200 block of NE West Devils Lake Road. Caller reported that subject broke the car window and left walking with her cell phone. Probable cause to arrest the subject for assault in the fourth degree domestic and harassment. At 3:21 p.m., caller reported the suspect was back at the residence and threatening family members. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for assault in the fourth degree domestic and harassment.
5:42 p.m. Police responded to a trespass in the 2400 block of NE 27th Drive. Caller reported he had found a man in the back of one of his trucks. Subject had blood on his hands and feet. Suspect was taken into custody for trespass in the second degree and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle. Suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
July 13
11:19 a.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of SW Hwy 101. Ford Ranger stolen, unknown suspect, keys not with vehicle. Vehicle entered as stolen. At 11:44 p.m., caller reported that she located her stolen vehicle at a public parking lot on SE Inlet/SE Jetty avenue. Vehicle cleared from system.
12:27 p.m. Police responded to a crash on NE Hwy 101/NE 34th Street. Two-vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking crash. Driver issued a citation for driving while suspended.
July 14
12:48 a.m. Police responded to suspicious activity at a beach access on SW Anchor. Vehicle earlier described in theft of wine from a store. Located at location after call of minors hanging out and throwing glass bottles. Three minors detained, transported to Lincoln City Police Department. All issued exclusion letters for 30 days from city lots and city-owned beach accesses. One minor was cited and released for theft in the third degree and minor in possession of alcohol.
Oregon State Police
July 10
4:55 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 20, near milepost 30. A vehicle was westbound when the driver struck a deer in the road. The driver arraigned her own tow, was alone, and was uninjured. The deer died as a result of the crash.
July 11
6:25 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 103. While traveling southbound, a vehicle left the roadway, striking the guardrail and two trees before coming to a rest facing northbound. Two occupants were transported to the hospital in Lincoln County and the third fled the scene due to outstanding warrants. The vehicle was towed. Photos were taken. ODOT, Lincoln City Police Department and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
9:10 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 229, near milepost 7.8. A vehicle was being driven southbound when it went off the roadway hitting a nearby tree. The driver of the truck made it home just south of the address and did not need a tow. The only damages were to the truck. The driver was not very cooperative to law enforcement, medics, and fire personnel. No injuries were reported.
July 12
6:57 a.m. OSP responded to a hit and run on Hwy 18 and Hwy 101. Upon arrival, the vehicle was facing westbound, partially blocking the eastbound lane. The driver was not at the scene and had not contacted either the police or ODOT regarding the crash and the damage to the guardrail at that location. The driver was later located and cited for failing to perform the duties of a driver in a crash with property damage.
11:02 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101 and Immonen Road. A two-vehicle T-bone crash occurred at the north intersection of Hwy 101 and Gleneden Beach Loop. Vehicle #1 was eastbound and turned left (north) in front of southbound Vehicle #2. #2 did not have time to avoid collision with #1 driver side. Complaint of pain reported but no medical transport. All occupants wore safety restraints and airbags deployed in #2.
July 13
5:16 p.m. OSP took report of a stolen firearm on Hwy 101, near milepost 151.2. A black Smith and Wesson Shield 9 MM valued at approximately $653 was stolen on July 11 around noon to 1 p.m. out of the glove box of a blue 2007 Toyota Prius. Currently no suspect information.
July 14
12:21 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 3.A call about a cold crash where the vehicle was still approximately 20 feet down an embankment was received. The owner of the vehicle was asking what she needed to do to get the vehicle out of there. OSP called for a tow, and Car Care Tow Pro out of Lincoln City said they would come out and tow the vehicle out after the afternoon traffic rush, as they would need flaggers to close down half of the highway. OSP called Car Care Tow Pro on July 15 and they still had not removed the vehicle but would make sure to get it out of there that day Car Care advised they would call OSP dispatch once the vehicle was removed.
12:51 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 124. Unit #2, was southbound when Unit #1 turned left in front of them, causing the two vehicles to collide. Neither driver was injured in the crash. The vehicles were moved off of the roadway prior to OSP arrival. Both drivers were provided a driver exchange and the driver of Unit #1 was issued a citation for fail to obey a traffic control device.
