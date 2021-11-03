The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Oct. 22
9:05 a.m. Reports of two transients sleeping at back entrance in the 1800 block of NW Highway 101. It is an ongoing issue. Add to the log for night shift to do extra patrols.
3:33 p.m. Police took a report of a cell phone found along SE 19th Street.
8:05 p.m. Police arrested an individual for a trespass warrant in the 1700 block of SE Highway 101.
Oct. 23
3:01 a.m. A Lincoln County deputy was flagged down in the 1100 block of SW 17th Street to a domestic dispute. A male subject was taken into custody for a trespassing warrant and issued a citation for an attempted assault warrant.
9:26 p.m. Police conducted a warrant arrest in the 3400 block of NE Yacht Avenue.
9:42 p.m. Police arrested a male subject for assault on a police officer. The subject was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
Oct. 24
12:55 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of SW Highway 101. One person was cited for driving while suspended. Another subject was cited for no valid operating license.
12:43 a.m. Police responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Highway 101. One subject was cited for driving while suspended and driving with no insurance.
Oct. 25
Police responded to a trespass in the 3900 block of NE Highway 101. One subject was taken into custody.
Oct. 26
9:13 a.m. Police responded to a report of a theft of a cellphone and credit cards in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street.
10:14 a.m. Officers responded to a report of harassment between two cannabis partners in the 7000 block of NE Logan Road. A report was taken.
11:59 a.m. Police responded to the 3400 block of NW Port following a report of a disturbance inside with a male armed with a machete throwing property and breaking glass. One person was taken into custody and charged with menacing.
Oct. 27
8:58 a.m. Police responded to a report of vehicle vandalism in the 2000 block of NW 39th Street.
5:18 p.m. Police took a report of that a boating was missing in the 5400 block of Keel Avenue.
Oct. 28
2:59 p.m. Police responded to a trespass report in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. The subject has a 90-day exclusion fro city properties.
5:09 p.m. Police received an anonymous report of drug activity in the 200 block of SE Oar Avenue.
10:52 p.m. Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of NW Highway 101. Two females were transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital after ingesting heroin.
