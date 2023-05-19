The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Oregon State Police
April 21
10:30 a.m.
Traffic crash reported at milepost 9 on Highway 20. A gray Toyota Scion collided with the passenger side of a black Mercedes van east of Toledo. The Mercedes suffered minor damage. The driver of the Scion continued eastbound.
3 p.m.
A subject was reportedly driving recklessly, westbound on US Highway 20 from milepost 30. Several witnesses reported the subject driving a maroon Toyota Tundra, passing on double yellow lines, passing on corners and tailgating. Subject was stopped and cited and released for reckless driving.
April 22
12:13 a.m.
A Black SUV was traveling south on Highway 101 near milepost 147 when radar checked the SUV at 78mph in a 55 mph. Vehicle was found in the Ona beach State Park where the vehicle had driven through grass and hit a tree. The vehicle appeared to be ditched. Driver was located and arrested. Vehicle was towed by coast towing.
2:04 p.m.
Traffic crash reported. Unit 1, a red Nissan Red Rogue collided with rear end of unit 2 black Hyundai when vehicles in front of them stopped to turn left near milepost 161 of US Highway 101. No injuries were reported. Driver of unit 1 was issued a citation for following too closely. Unit 1 driver arranged for a tow truck. Unit 2 was driven from the scene.
5 p.m.
A single vehicle crash occurred. Upon arriving, the roadway evidence and strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver suggested the driver was impaired. The driver originally refused medical treatment, but after being asked to perform field sobriety tests felt that it would be best to go to the hospital. The driver consented to a blood draw but then refused as the Phlebotomist was preparing to draw his blood. A warrant was applied for and obtained, and a sample of the driver’s blood was taken, and the original hospital sample was seized. The driver was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was lodged. The driver’s dog was lodged at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office, North Lincoln Fire, Pacific West Ambulance, and ODOT assisted on scene. The vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro out of Lincoln City.
April 24
11:30 a.m.
Tow Fisherman on the FV Das Bug was observed removing approximately 2,000 lbs of dead crab from their vessel without weighing and recording it on a fish ticket.
2:53 p.m.
Traffic crash reported on Highway 101 at mile post 165. A two vehicle non-injury crash occurred when the driver of a white Toyota Highland backed into a white Honda Accord while attempting to avoid a RV that was blocking the road. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene. The driver of the Toyota was issued a warning for illegal backing.
5:35 p.m.
Traffic crash report at mile post 122 on Highway 101. Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle non-injury crash. The driver of a silver Oldsmobile sedan locked up their brakes after traffic came to a sudden stop. The vehicle spun and went off the right side of the roadway and collided with a dirt embankment. The vehicle was tagged, and the driver was advised they had 24 hours to remove the vehicle.
11:23 p.m.
Traffic crash reported at mile post 161 on Highway 101. A call of a single vehicle crash with the vehicle being in a ditch came in. Upon arriving, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle exhibited signs of impairment. The driver consented to performing field sobriety tests and performed poorly. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample of .17% BAC. The driver was lodged in jail for DUII.
April 26
2:18 p.m.
A green Ford Explorer was stopped at mile post 114 on Highway 101 for registration sticker expired. The driver was found to be DWS. The driver was issued a citation for registration sticker expiredand DWS. The car was towed by Car Care Tow Prow.
