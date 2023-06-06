The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 23
3:15 p.m.
Caller reporting his dog bite female who was arguing with him in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded. Female was transported to hospital. Animal Control responded to seize dog.
7:19 p.m.
Store employee in the 4100 block of Logan Road reported a female stole beer and left southbound.
May 24
9:50 a.m.
Officers checked a transient camp inn the SE 16th Street and Marine Avenue area. One subject was arrested on a parole violation warrant from Lincoln County.
11:44 a.m.
Traffic crash with injuries reported in the 1300 block of NW 21st Street. Patients transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Heavy damage to vehicle and property. Menefee Towing responded.
5:54 p.m.
Non-injury traffic crash reported in the 4000 block of North Highway 101. One vehicle towed by South County Towing.
May 25
8:19 a.m.
Two-vehicle crash reported at SE 23rd Street and Highway 101.
12:24 p.m.
Caller turned in a wallet found along Highway 101 near the Post Office at Neotsu.
4:46 P.M.
Caller reports here daughter mission, possibly last seen in Lincoln City.
May 26
3:12 a.m.
Caller reports a vehicle break-in in the 1300 block of NW Highway 101. Cell phone and tools taken.
No time
Caller requests extra police patrols in the Se Oar Avenue and SE 14th Street area. Caller thinks transients are camping behind the power station.
May 27
1:01 p.m.
Caller reported deceased person in the 3000 block of Marine Avenue. Medical Examiner and District Attorney released body to Pacifi8c View Memorial.
12:55 p.m.
Caller in the 2500 block of 19th Street reports that her friend’s wallet went missing and they believe it may have been stolen by another friend.
No time
Extra patrols requested in the 2300 block of NE 34th Street. Caller reports vehicles driving fast through parking lot and unreported burglaries occurring in the area.
Oregon State Police
May 12
1:32 p.m.
A non-injury crash reported on Highway 101 at milepost 129. A Red VW Golf was traveling southbound, and a Yellow School Bus was traveling northbound when both vehicles side swiped each other. Both vehicles were drivable.
5:31 p.m.
A tan and white Yorkshire Terrier was found running on the shoulder of Highway 20 between milepost 10-12, near Pioneer Mountain Loop. The animal was found and was lodged in the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
May 13
12:04 a.m.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at Highway 101 milepost 142 and found to be driving while suspended. The driver was cited and warned not to drive. The vehicle was seen driving again, was stopped, and the driver was cited again. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Rowley's Towing. The driver stormed off while yelling expletives before he could be given his tow paperwork.
4:38 p.m.
An OSP trooper responded to a two-vehicle rear-end crash which occurred on Highway 20 near the intersection of Tom Jack Road. Unit #1, a yellow Jeep Wrangler.
5:40 p.m.
An OSP trooper responded to a disturbance at Beachside State Park. A person became belligerent when he was cited for staying past his reservation check out date. The person began screaming and yelling and causing multiple people in surrounding campsites to be concerned. The person was located, taken into custody for disorderly conduct and lodged at the Lincoln County jail.
May 14
3:49 p.m.
A single vehicle non-injury crash occurred at milepost 4 on Highway 18 when a maroon Subaru Forester left the road after the driver fell asleep. The owner coordinated for an insurance provided tow.
5:01 p.m.
A two vehicle non-injury crash occurred on Highway 18 at milepost 2 eastbound when a gray Ford Explorer rear-ended a blue Honda Civic. The Honda Civic was driven from the scene. Menefee Towing recovered the Ford Explorer.
6:21 p.m.
A White Toyota Echo was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 112 for menacing and the driver was found to be DUII. The driver was arrested for DUII and the vehicle was towed by Car Care Tow Pro.
May 15
5:12 p.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash involving a green Dodge Caravan at Highway 101 and Highway 18. The driver advised they reached for an item they dropped and drove off the left side of the roadway into a ditch. The van struck a roadway sign before coming to a stop. The driver arranged for local family to remove their van from the ditch.
May 16
2:17 p.m.
A three-vehicle rear-ender crash occurred on Highway101 around milepost 135. Vehicle #2 (white Tacoma) and #3 (white Murano) were stopped with #3 trying to turn left into Moolack Beach wayside. Northbound Vehicle #1 (black Santa Fe) crashed into #2, which then crashed into #3. No injuries were reported. Coast Towing towed #1 and #2. Driver #1 cited for Careless Driving-Accident and Driving Uninsured.
May 17
10:21 a.m.
A call came in about a disabled blue minivan that was partially blocking the northbound lane on Highway101 at milepost 147. The minivan was towed by Rowely’s Towing due to it being a hazard and partially blocking the road
