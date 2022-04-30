The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 16
12:28 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 1500 block of NW 40th Place. Report of a man in building destroying a room. Suspect was contacted, taken into custody for criminal mischief in the second degree and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Another suspect was taken into custody for assault in the fourth degree, trespass, and resisting. Second suspect transported to Lincoln County Jail. At 1:38 a.m., first suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
9:55 a.m. Police took report of a hit and run in the 1700 block of NE 10th Street. Caller reported a blue Ford Focus hit his garage. He isn’t able to get his vehicle out of the garage.
April 17
12:10 p.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of SE Keel Avenue. Victim came to police department advised of physical domestic disturbance at location. Suspect taken into custody for domestic assault in the fourth degree and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
April 18
12:38 p.m. Police took report of a crash at a business in the 2000 block of NE 22nd. Caller advised the vehicle crashed into the building.
April 19
1:23 p.m. Police responded to a hit and run on SE East Devils Lake Road/SE Oar Avenue. Caller reported hit and run. Officer contacted driver of suspected vehicle. Information was exchanged.
4:08 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run at a business in the 2800 block of NW Hwy 101. Vehicle was struck while at location Friday night, April 15.
April 20
3:15 a.m. Police took report of a robbery at a business in the 4000 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported two men fighting in the parking lot. Victim’s phone taken. Two men involved left scene. Unable to locate after K-9 track. Suspected man is described as having shaggy hair and a red/black jacket. Victim transported to the hospital by ambulance.
11:35 a.m. Police responded to a trespass at a store in the 2400 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller reported woman who had previously been trespassed had returned, refusing to leave, and threatening to kill staff. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. She was charged with trespass in the second degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest.
April 21
7:26 p.m. Police took report of criminal mischief on NE 11th Street/NE Keel Avenue. Caller reported known person drove by in a white Suburban and threw a pipe wrench through her vehicle’s window.
8:36 p.m. Police responded to a DUII on SE 5th Street/Hwy 101. Suspect was taken into custody after a report of a possible intoxicated driver leaving a restaurant. Passenger was given a courtesy transport to hotel. Suspect cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants and contempt of court.
Oregon State Police
April 18
9:58 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 18, milepost 2. The driver of an Infiniti G20 lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a ditch while negotiating a curve on Hwy 18 westbound. The driver reported the steering wheel of the vehicle had locked up prior to crashing. The driver and passenger reported no injuries and were taken from the scene by another party. The driver reported they made arrangements to recover the vehicle by April 19. The vehicle was marked with yellow caution tape.
April 21
6:09 p.m. OSP responded to an injury crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 4.5. A truck was driving eastbound when it collided, rear ending a car. The car was stopped due to car in front, attempting to turn into a driveway. The driver of the truck attempted to stop, causing the breaks to lock and slide which caused the collision. Driver of the car was taken by ambulance due to back pain complaints.
