The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
December 9
12:47 p.m.
An abandoned vehicle reported in the 3100 block of NE Tide Avenue. Report taken. The vehicle, a 1997 Honda, was towed by Car Care.
1:11 p.m.
Traffic crash reported at NE Highway 101 and NE Holmes Road. Report taken due to damage.
12:57 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle reported at 31st Street and NE Tide Avenue. The vehicle, a red Jeep was towed by Menefee Towing.
2:18 p.m.
Theft reported in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Report of theft of BL-Ray DVS from location. Report taken.
4:58 p.m.
Report of a traffic crash in the 2900 block of SW Highway 101. Vehicle crashed into median and left scene. Subject located at 900 block if SE 32nd Street. Subject arrested, cited and released for DUII and Fail to0 Drive Within Lane.
5:30 p.m.
Driver reported that female passenger was refusing to pay cab fare. Subject arrested, cited and released for Theft II.
6:03 p.m.
Traffic crash reported at SE Highway 101 and SE High School. Vehicle crashed into fire hydrant and a light post. Vehicle located at old movie theater parking lot. Subject transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation, then transported to city police department.
11:34 p.m.
Security reported they had a male detained in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street after he had attacked a security guard. Subject cited and released for Trespass II. No assault occurred. Verbal only.
December 10
6:14 a.m.
Caller reporting he was depressed and wanted to speak with an officer. He also called crisis line reporting he had a knife to his throat. Subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital without incident.
5:43 p.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. One subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries. One driver was cited for Failure to Yield.
December 11
Police took a report of Criminal Mischief in the 1600 block of NW 39th Street. Caller reporting male who walks dogs in the area damaged her decoy deer.
5:38 p.m.
Caller requesting welfare check on neighbor. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific Ambulance responded. Male had fallen down and was on the ground for 12 hours. Male transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
7 p.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street. One driver cited for Driving No Proof of Insurance. One driver was cited for Expired Registration.
8:24 p.m.
Employees in the 3000 block of NE Highway 101 reported someone called pretending to be their boss. The caller asked them to bring cash from the safe to him. The caller called from two different numbers, which did not return to anything in the location. Extra patrols requested.
8:27 p.m.
Caller reported female was causing a verbal disturbance because he wouldn’t tell her which room a guest was staying in. The subject was cited and released on Albany Warrant for Failure to Appear - Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor.
December 12
1:10 a.m.
Caller reported the father of her children had shoved her and he was yelling at her in front of the children. Subject was taken into custody and transported to jail on charges of Harassment.
7:46 a.m.
Report of a deceased person in the 7500 block of NE Neptune Drive. North Lincoln Fire & rescue and Pacific Ambulance confirmed DOA. Medical Examiner released the body to Pacific View.
1:35 p.m.
Caller reported wiring on building in the 1800 block of SE Highway 101, male came into business pretending to work fo caller and stole tools and items from shop. report taken.
4:38 p.m.
Caller in the 1900 block of NW 36th Street reported theft of packages from front door. Empty packaging was found nearby. Report taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.