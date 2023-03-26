The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
March 3
9:11 a.m.
Caller turned in a counterfeit $20 received in the 2300 block of NE Highway 101. Report taken.
7:51 p.m.
Victim reported that two subjects stole her puppy out of her yard inn the 200 block of SE Neptune Avenue. Report taken.
March 4
6:48 a.m.
Report of a Domestic Disturbance in the 500 block of SE Highway 101. One subject was arrested for Menacing and DV Assault IV and transported to jail.
1:17 p.m.
Caller reported purchasing fake jewelry in the parking lot inn the 1000 block of SE Highway 101. Report taken.
4:22 p.m.
Report of a Domestic Disturbance in the 500 block of SE Highway 101. One person arrested for Warrants, charged with Domestic Menacing and Domestic Harassment, transported to jail.
8:46 p.m.
Caller reported her boyfriend assaulted her in the 1200 block of SE Oar Avenue. Report taken.
March 5
3:27 a.m.
911 Hangup with sounds of possible disturbance in the 4000 block of SE Beach Avenue. On call back, female answered and said a male was threatening to harm her. Call disconnected again after caller indicated that she wasn’t safe to talk on the phone. One person was taken into custody and transported to jail for Domestic Menacing.
7:05 p.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road. Vehicle high-centered on retaining wall. Juvenile driver contacted at resident nearby. Car Care responded and towed vehicle. Juvenile driver cited for Careless Driving and no Oregon drivers license. Report taken.
9:20 p.m.
Caller reported a subject refusing to leave in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street. Subject uncooperative with staff and damaging property. Subject taken into custody. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
March 7
A hit and run non-injury crash occurred at Highway 20 milepost 10 at 2:53 p.m. when a white Chevy pickup sideswiped a white Nissan Rouge causing moderate damage. The Chevy pickup fled the scene and was unable to be located. Victim was given a crash report for insurance purposes.
March 8
At 5:51 a.m.
A non-injury cash was reported at Highway and NE Valley Ridge Lane, Narrative. While traveling westbound on US 20, a blue Dodge pickup lost control due to icy conditions and rolled ending up on it driver side facing eastbound on the WB shoulder. The driver self-extricated himself and was checked by medics before refusing further medical services. Rowley’s towing was called for the vehicle. Photos were taken.
At 6:55 a.m.
A non-injury crash reported on Highway 20, milepost 30.5 westbound. Unit #1, a 1995 Ford flatbed truck lost control while westbound on US-20 coming down Cline Hill. The Ford crossed both eastbound lanes impacting the eastbound guardrail and then sliding back across all three lanes coming to a rest nose into the westbound guardrail blocking the entirety of the westbound and a portion on the eastbound A lane.
Unit #2, a 2004 Honda Coupe traveling westbound down Cline Hill lost control after seeing the lane blocked and slid on the ice crashing into the side of Unit #1. Unit # 2 was towed from the scene by Charlie's Towing of Corvallis. Unit # 1 was driven to a nearby location out of the roadway to await assistance they arranged. All parties involved denied injuries and declined medical evaluation on scene.
At 7:39 a.m.
an injury crash was reported on Highway 229 and Drift Creek Road. A northbound blue Toyota Tacoma slid on ice and crashed into a tree. The vehicle rotated and came to rest facing northwest in the southbound lane. Driver was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Vehicle was towed by Menefees Towing.
At 3:52 p.m.
A Gray Honda Civic was stopped for speed on Highway 20 at milepost 25. The driver was found to be Driving While Suspended (DWS). The driver was warned for speed and issued a citation for DWS. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
At 7 p.m.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation on Highway 101 at milepost 157. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Rowley's Towing out of Newport. The driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.
March 9
At 3:57 p.m.
A non-injury crash reported on Highway Location 101, milepost 125.8. A grey Volkswagen Jetta was stopped for flagged road work near milepost 126 on US-101 NB. A blue Kia Optima was being driven northbound towards the stopped Jetta and did not stop in time causing a rear-end crash with the Jetta. No injuries were reported. Car Care Towing responded to remove the Jetta.
March 10
At 9:41 p.m.
An OSP trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on highway 101 near mile post 163. The vehicle fled, lost control, and became stuck at the end of NE Brubaker Street in Yachats. Driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Passenger of the vehicle was detained and later released from the scene. The trooper applied for and was granted a vehicle seizure warrant. The vehicle was towed to NPO by Rowleys and the vehicle was secured in the NPO lot pending the application of a search warrant. The trooper applied for and was granted a search warrant for the vehicle. After serving the warrant a suspect has been developed in this case.
March 11
At 11:36 p.m.
A vehicle was stopped on Highway 18 milepost 5 eastbound for a traffic violation and the driver was found to be unlicensed and driving uninsured. The driver was previously stopped and warned not to drive again. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Menefee Towing out of Cloverdale. The driver was cited and offered a ride to Lincoln City or to make a phone call on her behalf, which she refused emphatically.
March 12
At 7:14 a.m.
Two vehicles appeared to be racing through Depoe Bay on Highway 101. Radar checked vehicles traveling 88 mph in a 45 mph. It took four miles to catch the vehicles. The vehicles reached speeds of 106 mph, and they were stopped by multiple agencies. Both drivers were arrested as one of the driver’s showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUII. The driver showing signs of impairment provided a breath sample of .08.
