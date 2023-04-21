The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Lincoln City Police
April 7
12:33 a.m.
Report of a male refusing to leave a business in the 500 block of SE Highway 101. Male taken into custody for Trespass 2 and transported to jail.
12:42 a.m.
Caller reported her daughter was highly intoxicated and walking along Logan Road. Female was located and taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for a Mental Hold.
3:39 p.m.
Report of a vehicle stolen in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street.
7:29 p.m.
Report of a vehicle stolen in the 1500 block of East devils Lake Road.
April 8
2:07 a.m.
Victim reported her brother was intoxicated and creating a disturbance in the 2100 block of NE Quay. Male subject was taken into custody, charged with Domestic Menacing and transported to jai.
2:49 p.m.
Caller reported the theft of $1,500 in taxi fares in the 3300 block of NW Highway 101.
8:19 p.m.
Caller reported a male yelling across the street in the 300 block of SE Quay. The male was taken into custody on warrant charges.
8:54 p.m.
Subject taken into custody in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101 after throwing victims belongings onto the roof of a business.
April 9
11:16 a.m.
A subject was arrested at SW 62nd Street and Highway 101 on warrants.
Oregon State Police
March 29
11:35 a.m.
A vehicle was towed from milepost 121 on Highway 101 to impound by Coast Towing after being stopped for a traffic violation and the driver being found to be driving without a license and uninsured.
2:33 p.m.
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration on Highway 101 at milepost 140 and towed to impound by Rowley’s towing after an investigation revealed the operator was unlicensed and uninsured.
3:04 p.m.
OSP received a driving complaint about a vehicle on S Highway 1010 near Depoe Bay that was tailgating and speeding. The vehicle was found and stopped. The driver was contacted by a trooper and the driver was suspected of DUII Controlled Substances and arrested. Vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
March 30
1:42 p.m.
A crash was reported on Highway 20 at milepost 4.4. A red Dodge pickup was traveling eastbound and allegedly stuck a white Honda SUV. The pickup suffered minor damage and the DSUV suffered moderate damage. Driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Pacific West. The SUV was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
5:49 p.m.
A traffic crash was reported on Highway 18. Vehicle 2 and vehicle 3 were eastbound. Vehicle 2 was towing a travel trailer vehicle 3 was also eastbound behind vehicle 2. Vehicle 1 was entering the highway in front of vehicle 2 attempting to proceed westbound on the highway. Vehicle 2 struck vehicle 1 near the rear of the vehicle. Vehicle 2 spun away from the impact. Operator of vehicle 3 saw the initial crash occur and attempted to avoid a collision by steering right into a gravel parking lot. Vehicle 2 sideswiped the left side of the travel trailer, damaging an axle and the side of the trailer. Vehicle 1 had very little damage and was drivable. Vehicle 2 had extensive damage to the front and right side of the vehicle. It was towed by and to car Care Towing in Lincoln City. Vehicle 3 was not damaged, but the travel trailer had to be towed from the scene. Operator of vehicle 3 arranged the tow for the trailer. Two injuries were reported. Operator of vehicle 2 complained of hip pain following the crash. She was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by her husband for evaluation and possible treatment. The right front passenger of vehicle 3 complained of head pain after hitting her head on the side window of vehicle 3 during the crash. She was not treated at the scene or transported due to the injury.
11:16 p.m.
A vehicle eluded police after a traffic stop was attempted in Lincoln City. The same vehicle was recognized at NW 21st and NW Jetty and a traffic stop was initiated on it. The driver pulled over and admitted to eluding police of his own free will. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged.
