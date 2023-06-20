The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 31
8:30 a.m.
Report of a burglary in the 800 block of Highway 101. Report taken for investigation.
5:57 p.m.
Caller reports vehicle break-in in the 4000 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken.
6:23 p.m.
Caller reporting a person previously trespassed has returned to the 4000 block of NW Logan Road and is in the restroom with a hand basket of items. Subject was taken into custody and charged with Criminal Mischief III, Theft III, and Trespass II. He was taken to jail on a Failure to Appear warrant for DUII from Linn County.
No reports from June 1-5
June 6
7:48 a.m.
Caller in the 6000 block of SW Ebb Avenue reported unauthorized purchases made on credit card.
10:35 a.m.
Caller reported damage to her vehicle in the 1500 block of SE 14th Street.
10:49 a.m.
Report of a vehicle stolen in the 1500 block of SW Harbor Avenue. Keys with vehicle.
10:58 a.m.
A traffic crash reported in the 2200 block of NE Highway 101. Officers flagged down in the area. Report of a vehicle and pedestrian crash. Minor injuries reported. Information exchanged.
12:23 p.m.
9-1-1 report of unconscious possibly intoxicated subject inn a vehicle in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Subject taken into custody for Felony DUII and transported to jail. South County responded to impound vehicle.
June 8
3:01 p.m.
Criminal mischief reported in the 2700 block of NW Highway 101. Damage to multiple items and property with video footage of suspect. Complainant wants suspected cited.
9:21 p.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 2100 block of SE Highway 101. Three vehicles reportedly blocking traffic. Non-injury crash. South County and Menefee Towing responded. One driver was cited for following too close.
June 9
9:03 a.m.
Hit and run reported in the 95 block of Highway 101. Caller reports a black Dodge Ram came into their lane and hit their vehicle. The Dodge continued southbound on Highway 101.
11:23
Caller reports the cemetery in the 3900 block of Highway 101 dug up his daughter’s urn and removed her headstone. Report taken. Investigation ongoing.
Oregon State Police
May 27
1:10 a.m.
An OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near milepost 136 on Highway 101. The driver exhibited signs of impairment. Driver consented to SFSTs and impairment was observed during the tests. The trooper took the driver into custody for DUII. Subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a firearm and a non-criminal amount of meth. Driver was a prohibited possessor of firearms. Transported driver to LCJ where the trooper applied for and was granted a search warrant for a urine and blood sample from the driver. Both samples were collected. Driver lodged at LCJ.
3:57 p.m.
A dark colored GMC truck was stopped on Highway 20 at milepost 11 and both driver and passenger were arrested. The female was arrested for having outstanding warrants and the male was arrested by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
6:51 p.m.
A silver Chevy Trailblazer was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 113 for registration sticker-expired, and the driver was found to be DWS-Misdemeanor and driving uninsured. The Driver also had two warrants for his arrest. The driver was issued a citation for driving uninsured and for registration sticker-expired and was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln City Jail for DWS-Misdemeanor and Warrants.
May 31
5:54 a.m.
A single vehicle collision occurred on Highway 101 at milepost 111. A white Dodge truck had an unsecured load of firewood, and the shifting load caused the truck to drift into the ditch. The driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle andit rolled onto its side. The driver and passenger of the truck refused medical attention. North Lincoln Fire and ODOT assisted on scene. Vehicle was towed by Menefee towing.
