The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 29
8:23 a.m. Police responded to the report of a theft in the 500 block of SE Hwy 101. Suspect cited and released for theft in the second degree, shopping cart from Goodwill.
10:07 a.m. Police took report of a theft in the 1200 block of NW 17th Street. Caller reported shed broken into and unknown items stolen.
April 30
11:14 a.m. Police took report of a road rage incident in the 4900 block of SW Beach Avenue. The driver of the first vehicle (driver 1) reported he was tailgated by the second driver and that when he tried to talk to him about the speed limit, the second driver (driver 2) pulled a gun on him and threatened him. Driver 2 reported driver 1 got out of his vehicle and charged at him three times. He reported he displayed the firearm for protection. Report taken to be forwarded to district attorney for review.
6:59 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run near a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security reported a man involved in a domestic disturbance had left the property in a vehicle. When he was leaving, he struck another vehicle.
May 1
9:46 a.m. Police took report of criminal mischief at a business in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Caller reported change machine broken into, quarters everywhere. Suspected white man, 30’s, 6 feet tall, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, baseball cap and sunglasses. Also carrying two duffle bags.
4:55 p.m. Police responded to a disturbance at a business in the 100 block of SE Hwy 101. Reports man came into business, caused damage and got into a physical fight in the parking lot. Suspect transported to hospital for evaluation.
May 2
12:31 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a store in the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of roofing material.
2:09 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of SE Jetty Avenue. Reports of child being struck by vehicle. Law enforcement arrived on scene. Child was not injured.
May 3
9:08 a.m. Police responded to a DUII in the 700 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported he witnessed a crash, involved vehicle driving northbound. Law enforcement stopped suspected vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed. Driver was taken into custody. She was later cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment. OSP handled the crash, while Lincoln City Police Department handled the DUII.
12:50 p.m. Police took report of a crash in the 200 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported vehicle crashed into pole. North Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded to the scene. Pacific Power also responded. Driver transported to the hospital. Vehicle towed.
May 4
8:30 a.m. Police responded to the report of a theft at a store in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Caller reported man who stole an iPad from the location the previous day was back in the store. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. He was later cited and released for theft in the second degree and possession of meth.
12:59 p.m. Police took report of a gunshot death in the 1500 block of NW 44th Place. Security reported they made entry into the room and found a man dead with blood and a gun on the floor near the body. Next of kin notified.
May 5
11:23 a.m. Caller reported his Oregon plates were stolen while he was staying overnight in Multnomah County and replaced with Washington plates. Multnomah County did not take a report or enter caller’s plates as stolen. The Washington plates returned to a stolen vehicle out of Vancouver. Caller turned in the Washington plates to Lincoln City Police Department. Case number requested for seized plates. Vancouver Police Department notified.
6:56 p.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of SE Quay Avenue. Caller in Arizona was advised by neighbor that his vehicle is missing from the location. Missing vehicle, not signed stolen yet. Broadcast sent to other law enforcement in the valley and coastal agencies.
Oregon State Police
April 29
4:19 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 18, near mile post 8. A single vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and collided with an embankment. The vehicle made a full rotation, overturning and coming to a rest upright. The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital to be evaluated. The vehicle was towed. The highway was opened back up.
9:03 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 20, near mile post 29. A single vehicle was traveling westbound when the driver collided with the guardrail. The driver was picked up by family and the vehicle was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.