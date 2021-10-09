The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Oct. 3
11:51 a.m. Police took a report of a missing safe and $14K from LOC in the 1700 block of NE 13th Street.
1:15 p.m. Police responded to a hit and run at 2409 NW Highway 101.
4:31 p.m. Police responded to a report of a vehicle vs cyclist on NW Logan Road. The cyclist was transported to North Lincoln Samaritan Hospital. The vehicle driver was cited for driving while suspended.
6:03 p.m. A wallet was turned into the police department that had been found on the side of Highway 101 near Taco Bell.
Oct. 4
7:21 a.m. Report of a death in the 2300 block of NE 34th Street. Pacific West Ambulance responded and confirmed the death. A report was taken by police.
10:57 a.m. Report of a former employee previously trespassed was camping overnight in the business in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101.
4:57 p.m. Police took a report of theft in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101.
Oct. 5
1:07 a.m. Police responded to report of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Highway 101. A subject reported his ex-girlfriend was attempting to steal items from a vehicle and attempting to pull-start the vehicle by another truck on the scene. Police had the vehicle towed from the scene and cited the suspect for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
5:25 p.m. A wallet was found in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road and turned over to police who took a report of the incident.
8:51 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop and took a male into custody for a no contact release violation. The male was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
9:49 p.m. Police responded to an assault in the 1600 block of NW Harbor Avenue. A female was taken into custody by officers following a report of a disturbance in the business. The female was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.
Oct. 6
12:33 a.m. Police responded to the report of a traffic crash at West Devils Lake Road and NE 20th Place.
1:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 100 block of NW Inlet Avenue. A report was taken by police.
1:47 p.m. Police took a report of Oregon State Police firearms denial.
2:29 p.m. Police took a report of a car break-in while the vehicle was parked in the 100 block of SW Highway 101. Video shows a male subject reaching into an open window and taking personal property.
Oct. 7
1:03 a.m. Police cited a driver at SE Highway 101 and SE 27th Street for no insurance and impounded the vehicle. It was towed by Car Care.
8:07 a.m. Officers responded to a driving complaint from Oregon State Police that a driver was traveling at 90 mph on Highway 101. Police stopped the vehicle at SW 51st Street. The vehicle was hazard rowed by Lincoln City Towing.
9:55 a.m. Police responded to a report of theft of donated goods at 1000 SE Highway 101. Officers arrested, cited and released a male suspect on a Marion County warrant. The items were returned to Goodwill.
11:28 a.m. Police responded to reports of a lot of speeding up and down SW Fleet and a request for extra patrols and possibly putting the radar trailer out to make people more aware of their speed on the hill.
9:58 a.m. Police responded to a report of a missing iPhone that had been turned in at the high school by a student. The phone was taken to police headquarters for safe keeping.
5:25 p.m. Officers made a warrant arrest in the 1400 block of NE 11th. A male was cited and released for trespassing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.