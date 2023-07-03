The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 12
12:51 a.m.
Report of a previous trespassed person in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Subject detained, cited and released.
12:21 p.m.
Traffic stop initiated in the 200 block of SW Ebb. Vehicle impounded and towed by Car Care for Driving while Suspended.
2:22 p.m.
Report of a Hit and Run in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Surveillance video available. Driver cited for Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver.
12:21 p.m.
Caller reports a subject was attempting to get quarters out of an air machine in the 1400 block of SE Highway 101.
June 12
1:57 a.m.
Report of a vehicle break-in in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street.
6:32 a.m.
Neighbor reports vacant house in the 1500 block of SW Coast Avenue broken into. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail charged with burglary II.
10:09 a.m.
Reporting party in the 2100 block of NE 21st Street reports his passenger side window of vehicle was broken between 1:30 and 10 a.m. by possible BB gun or projectile. Nothing reported stolen. No suspect.
2:24 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road reports her brother has been missing since mid-May. Report taken.
5:30 p.m.
Employee in the 5200 block of SW Highway 101 reported that the wires had been stripped off a trailer belonging to the business.
June 14
3:35 a.m.
Police conducted a follow up in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street citing and releasing one subject for Criminal Mischief 2 and Trespass 2 and taking another subject to jail for Criminal Mischief 2 and Trespass 2.
8:23 a.m.
Confirmed DOA in the 3400 block of NW Highway 101. Medical examiner and District Attorney released the body to Pacific View.
2:17 p.m. Reports of a male suspect punching out windows in the 1000 block of SE 1st Street. Suspect taken into custody, transported to jail charged with Criminal Mischief.
5:30 p.m.
Report of a suicidal subject in the 2500 block of NE 31st Street. The subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital on a mental hold.
6:02 p.m.
Caller in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101 reported that a transient was refusing to leave. Subject was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Trespass II and transported to jail.
6:30 p.m.
Caller reports juvenile ran away from school. Report taken.
7:52 p.m.
Officer located runaway in the Palace Inn and Suites parking lot and return the runaway to parents.
June 15
12:06 p.m.
Subject contacted in the 4300 block of NW Highway 101 for Failure to Appear Warrant out of Marion County. Subject cited and released.
10:30 a.m.
Caller in the 6000 block of SW Ebb Avenue reports possible restraining order violation. Report taken.
11:07 p.m.
Caller in the 3100 block of NE 28th Street reported that his vehicle was stolen sometime after 5 p.m.
June 16
4:42 a.m.
Law enforcement office waved down in the 4100 block of N Highway 101 by male requesting medical attention. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded. After being discharged the subject was taken into custody on a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Ashland for Dangerous Drugs and a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Salem for Trespass. Subject was transported to jail.
6:44 p.m.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire off of one of the trails in the Agnes Creek Open Space area. Police responded as fire was possibly intentional.
A dog fight was reported in the SW Anchor and SW 33rd area. Persons interviewed. Report taken.
June 17
9:07 a.m.
Hit and Run reported at SW 51st Street and SW Ebb Avenue. Caller reports vehicle backed into work truck, exchanged little information, and drove off.
9:57 a.m.
Suspect cited and release in the Hershey Lot for Trespass II.
8:27 p.m.
Caller in the 2000 block of NE 22nd Street reported subject was cut off and was refusing to leave. Subject advised caller that it is her constitutional right to be served alcohol. Subject taken into custody and transported to jail for Trespass II.
10:05 p.m.
Report of two guests in the 1400 block of Devils Lake State Park having verbal dispute. Subjects contacted. One subject was cited and released for Disorderly Conduct.
June 18
12:16 a.m.
Officer flagged down by female at NE Holmes Road and Highway 101. One suspect taken to jail on Domestic Violence Strangulation and Reckless Endangering charges.
12:32 a.m.
Report of a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Bill retained and report taken.
3:41 a.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 500 block of NE Highway 101. Vehicle into telephone pole. Pacific Power, Spectrum, and ODOT advised as pole lines were across Highway 101. Driver cited for Driving Unsafe Vehicle and for Driving While Suspended.
9:48 a.m.
Caller in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101 reported male almost struck vehicle in the parking lot. Officer arrived on scene and suspect backed into patrol vehicle causing minor damage. Driver was evaluated for back pain and transported to jail charged with DUII and cited for MIP.
3:53 p.m.
Caller in the 2800 block of NW Highway 101 reports a counterfeit $100 bill was used at the business.
9:33 p.m.
Caller in the 2000 block of SE 5th Street reports subject was on their lawn screaming and throwing things at their house. Officers had responded twice prior to this call due to reports of female screaming and breaking her own windows. Suspect was taken into custody and transported top jail for Criminal Mischief and Disorderly Conduct.
