The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Lincoln City Police
• Shots fired and a possible home invasion was reported on West View Drive.
• A non-injury blocking collision was reported on Northwest Highway 101.
April 1
• A man reportedly refused to leave a location on 44th Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Oar Drive.
• Erratic and reckless driving was reported on 15th Street.
• Someone on Logan Road requested extra police patrols because of people speeding in the area.
April 2
• A domestic dispute was reported on Keel Avenue.
• A theft of $3,000 was reported from a business on 40th Place.
• Ongoing issues of trespassing and theft were reported on Oar Avenue.
April 3
• Graffiti and vandalism were reported in a restroom on Pines Drive.
• Several abandoned vehicles were reported.
• Medication was reportedly taken from a 51st Street location.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Northeast Highway 101.
• Two women and a man reportedly stole a cart-load of items from a store on Logan Road.
• A hit and run was reported on Oar Avenue.
April 4
• Harassment was reported on Inlet Avenue.
Oregon State Police
March 29
• A vehicle was stopped on Highway 101 milepost 140 for expired registration and was impounded following an investigation that revealed the driver was unlicensed and uninsured.
• Someone reported a vehicle tailgating and speeding near Depoe Bay. The car was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 127. The driver was suspected of CUII controlled substances and arrested.
March 30
• A collision was reported on Highway 20 at milepost 44.
• An injury collision was reported on eastbound State Route 18.
• A driver attempted to elude a police officer following a traffic stop on Northwest 21 street and Northwest Jetty Avenue. The driver eventually pulled over and admitted trying to elude officers.
