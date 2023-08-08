The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Traffic crash reported at SE 23rd and SE Highway 101. Three vehicles involved in this non-injury crash. One driver was cited for no Oregon driver’s license. One driver was cited for following too close.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE Devils Lake Road reports male inside business was being obnoxious and refusing to leave.
Caller in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road reports two males, one bigger build, one small build, shoplifted and got into a white Chevy Tahoe and left towards the casino. They also struck a mirror on another Chevy Tahoe but it didn’t break.
A two-vehicle crash reported with possible injuries reported in the 44oo block of SE Highway 101. One driver was cited for following too close.
Report of a two-vehicle cash at NE Highway 101 and NE 1st Street. One driver cited for failure to yield right of way. One driver was taken into custody and transported to jail on a Wallowa County warrant.
Caller in the 100 block of NE Highway 101 reporting male sleeping on lobby couch and refusing to leave. Male was taken into custody, transported to jail charged with trespass.
Officers stopped a vehicle at SE High School Drive and SE Highway 101. Driver was arrested for elude by vehicle, reckless driving, and driving while suspended. Vehicle towed by South County Towing.
Reports of smoke coming from wooded area in the Agnes Creek area. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded located stump on fire, smoldering with flames. Additional reports of second stump in area on fire as well.
Caller reports subject broke window in the 800 block of NE Highway 101, entered the business and took candy machine and walked out the front door.
Caller in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101 reporting while pulling out of an area business, a male rammed a shopping cart into his vehicle damaging a wheel well. Male was located at the library, taken into custody, charged with criminal mischief II.
Officers conducted a sex offender registration investigation in the 2100 block of SE Highway 101.
Officers arrested an individual at SW 32nd Street and Highway 101 for a warrant. The subject also was cited for driving while suspended and speeding.
Report of theft from property in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road. Three individuals arrested for various charges.
Caller in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street repots losing an envelop containing $2,300 in cash.
Caller in the 1200 block of SW Highway 101 reports an alarm, good burglary through the front door.
Extra patrols requested in the 5900 block of SW Highway 101. Caller reported two vehicles have been at the location when they open for several days, have also had some car prowls.
