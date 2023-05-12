The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 20
9:27 a.m.
Traffic enforcement in along SE 51st Street. Caller reports traffic driving at high rate of speed requesting extra traffic enforcement patrol.
10:31 a.m.
Caller reports her ex-boyfriend stole her Social Security card and other items and reported domestic violence. A male suspect was arrested on Assault 4, and Physical Harassment and transported to jail.
April 21
8:12 a.m.
Caller reports someone pounded loudly on her door last night also reported her neighbor had someone pounding on their door and trying their door that night. They had a subject on camera wearing a black hoodie. Extra patrols requested.
9:28 a.m.
Caller reports increased activity with camps and thefts in the 300 block of SE Neptune. Requesting increased patrols both day and night.
April 22
2:21 a.m.
Vehicle impounded at SW 14th Street and SW Highway 101. The driver had no Oregon driver’s license and no insurance.
6:40 a.m.
Traffic stop and driver cited for speeding in the 500 block of SW Highway 101.
1:27 p.m.
Caller reported theft of a backpack from the beach in the containing clothes, work phone and work ID.
2:44 p.m.
Traffic crash at NE Highway 101 and NE 22nd Street. Caller reported she had been in a non-injury crash and one of the other drivers shoved her before leaving the scene. Officer was unable to make contact with suspect.
5:08 p.m.
Caller reported subjects have been living in shipping containers behind business in the 1800 block of SE Highway 101. Officers made contact with a male adult and asked him to leave. Caller requested extra patrols, specifically around the time when she leaves work.
April 23
4:21 a.m.
Caller reporting a male she just met took her jacket with wallet, cell phone and keys and went down to the beach in the NW 37th Street area and did not return.
3:57 p.m.
Two calls reporting loud disturbance coming from SUV in the parking lot in the 1200 block o SW 13th Street. Officers arrived and determined the commotion was about a dog bite.
Oregon State Police
April 8
4:04 p.m.
An individual that temporarily staying at the Moolack Beach turnout wanted to report that a generator, RV battery, and a 25-gallon propane tank had been stolen from him.
April 9
11:25 a.m.
A caller reported that her cooler had been stolen at an unknown time from her camp site at Beverly Beach State Park. The caller reported it was a small square cooler and had only cold items inside. The caller advised she only wanted to make the police aware of the theft. The caller noted she did not see anyone and has no suspect description.
April 14
12:33 p.m.
A vehicle was towed to impound by Car Care towing after the driver was stopped for a violation and found to be uninsured and driving while suspended.
10:15 p.m.
A driving complaint of a possible DUII driver at milepost 135 northbound on Highway 101 was received. The vehicle was located and pulled over after it was observed driving into oncoming traffic, nearly causing a collision. The driver exhibited signs of being impaired. The driver consented to SFST’s and performed extremely poorly. The driver was taken into custody where she refused to provide a breath sample. A warrant was applied for and obtained, and the driver still refused to provide breath. A blood sample was obtained by a Paramedic from Pacific West Ambulance. The driver reluctantly provided a urine sample. The driver was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for the crimes of DUII and Reckless Driving.
April 15
3:04 p.m.
Trooper stopped a vehicle at milepost 104 on Highway 101 for failing to drive within lane. Driver was driving suspended violation and uninsured. Vehicle was impounded and towed by Menefee’s Towing.
4:30 p.m.
Trooper stopped a white Ford Ranger for failure to display plates near milepost 5 of Highway 18 in Otis. Upon checking the driver and checking his DMV status, the trooper learned he was driving suspended and uninsured. Vehicle was impounded and towed by Menefee’s Towing.
6:18 p.m.
Trooper assisted Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with a driving under the influence of alcohol investigation on Highway 18 at milepost 4.4 westbound. Due to language barrier, the trooper performed the investigation on a subject and observed numerous signs of impairment including odor of alcohol and slurred speech. Subject was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City PD. Subject consented to a breath sample measuring a .20% BAC. His vehicle was towed by Menefee’s Towing. Subject was cited and released.
