The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Nov. 19
8:38 a.m. Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 1500 block of 14th Street following a report of a man living in a white van between the Outlet Mall and Sea Haven Apartments. The report was added to the police log for patrol during the camping ordinance hours.
3:12 p.m. Police took a report following a reported car break-in in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101. A backpack was reportedly taken from the vehicle.
10:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report on an assault in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Complainant reported being attack. Suspect left prior to police arriving. The victim was evaluated by North Lincoln Fire & Rescue medics. A report was taken.
Nov. 20
10:11 a.m. Police took a report of criminal mischief in the 1100 block of SW 15th Street following a report that a mailbox had been damaged and a vehicle window had been broken.
7:25 p.m. Police took a theft report in the 800 block of SW 51st Street after it was reported that a male had walked into a business and took an employee's backpack. Police reviewed the incident that had been caught on surveillance footage.
Nov. 21
02:48 a.m. Extra police patrols requested in the 4000 block of Logal Road following citizen complaints of increased thefts.
4:16 p.m. Police made a traffic stop at NW 21st Street and North Highway 101. Vehicle driver was cited for driving with no insurance and suspended license. Vehicle was towed.
6:23 p.m. Police responded to the 1500 block of NW 40th Street following a report that a firearm had been stolen from a hotel room.
6:45 p.m. Officers warned a dog sitter following ongoing complaints of a dog at large in the 1700 block of SE Mast Avenue.
09:12 Police responded to the 3000 block of SW Highway 101 following multiple 911 calls of a car fully engulfed in flames. One subject was arrested and charged with arson, criminal mischief and reckless burning.
Nov. 22
09:14 a.m. Police responded to the 1500 block of SE 3rd Street following reports that a female with a firearm was threatening to kill herself. A juvenile was reportedly inside the residence with the female. Following police negotiations, the female was taken into custody. The woman was charged with menacing, reckless endangering, assault on a police officer and assault 4.
08:08 p.m. Police responded to the 17000 block of NW 44th Street following a report from the business security of a male entering the business with an unleashed dog. The male had been told by security that the animal had to be leashed and it had to be a service animal. The male was arrested and take to the Lincoln City Police Department. The male was cited for trespass and released.
Nov. 23
05:28 p.m. Officers responded to a crash in the 2100 block of NW Highway 101. One driver was taken into custody for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and assault with a vehicle.
05:45 p.m. Officers arrested a subject after he reportedly fled from a traffic stop being conducted by police in the 1300 block of NW 21st Street. Subject was charged with elude on foot and interfering.
Nov. 24
07:50 a.m. Police took a report of a theft following an alleged vehicle break-in in the 4100 block of Highway 101. Complainant said stereo equipment and camping gear was missing. Minor damage to the vehicle was also reported.
08:27 a.m. Police received a report that a male had stabbed himself in the face with a scalpel. Officers made contact with the male who was then transported by Pacific West Ambulance to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Nov. 25
06:01 p.m. Police took a report in the 6300 block of SW Inlet Avenue of theft after a complainant said tools were missing his garage.
