The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
May 15
8:30 a.m.
Extra patrols requested by the property management at the Ridge Apartments following ongoing thefts of recyclables from tenant balconies.
4:12 p.m.
Caller in the 200 block of SE Mast Avenue reporting theft of motorized scooter. No suspects. Possibly occurred last week at night.
5:33 p.m.
Report of a Hit and Run in the 3400 block of SW Anchor Avenue. Caller reports vehicle was hit in parking lot. Driver door dented and mirror was knocked off.
6:56 p.m.
A traffic crash reported in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101.
9:40 p.m.
Caller reported a subject in the 3200 block fo SE Harbor took off in an emotional state armed with a knife to “Do crime.”
May 17
10:09 a.m.
Caller inn the 1400 block of NE 6th Avenue reports finding a container with a substance she believes is drugs.
10:42 a.m.
Caller reports a suspicious vehicle at NE Voyage and NE Devils Lake Blvd. Vehicle was a hazard and it was towed by Car Care.
2:10 p.m.
Caller reports a Hit and Run in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road.
3:07 p.m.
Caller reports a Hit and Run in the 2100 block of NW Highway 101.
3:46 p.m.
Caller reports a Hit and Run in the 3700 block of SE Spy Glass Ridge Drive.
6:24 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road.
6:30 p.m.
Extra patrols requested by Pipe Dreams after someone sprayed graffiti behind the business.
Oregon State Police
April 28
3:03 p.m. At Highway 20 milepost 32, during a courtesy transport to Springfield, a female was identified to have two warrants. The female was transported to the Lane County Jail where she was lodged.
April 29
1:21 p.m.
A single vehicle crash occurred on Highway 18 at milepost 14. The vehicle drove through a guardrail and came to an uncontrolled rest approximately 150-200 feet off of the roadway, down an embankment. There was extensive damage to the guard rail. Fire and medics were able to locate the vehicle and extricate the driver. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Salem Good Samaritan Hospital. Due to the location of the vehicle, it has not been recovered yet. Grand Ronde Fire and Pacific West Ambulance assisted on scene.
1:59 p.m.
Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on highway 101 near mile post 134. The driver of the vehicle was exhibiting signs of impairment. The driver was transported SPCH in Newport for injuries sustained in the crash. I applied for and was granted a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from the driver. Blood sample was taken, and driver of the vehicle was cited for DUII.
April 30
7:40 a.m.
A light green SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 at milepost 2 when the driver fell asleep causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle collided into an embankment. Car Care towed the vehicle.
3:19 p.m.
The Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121 involving a red Mazda sedan and a silver Toyota Camry. The two vehicles side swiped each other in the transition of a single lane into two lanes. Light damage was sustained to both vehicles. The drivers had conflicting statements and there was not enough evidence to prove who was at fault. Both drivers were issued warnings for careless driving.
May 1
2:11 p.m.
An Oregon State Police trooper was contacted by a driver on Highway 101 at milepost 144 who stepped out with a trooper on the side of the highway. The driver was asking about the process to protect themselves from an abusive partner but was not injured or in immediate harm. During the contact, the driver showed signs of impairment, invoked his rights to an attorney, and was arrested for DUII. A search warrant was granted for blood and urine. The driver was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
May 3
8:32 p.m.
A call of a single vehicle crash occurred near milepost 135 on Highway 101. Upon arriving, the driver and passenger were both outside the vehicle and the passenger was bleeding from her head. Pressure was held on the wound until medics arrived. Once medics arrived, the driver was spoken to and exhibited signs of impairment. The driver admitted to consuming one alcoholic beverage prior to the crash. The driver consented to field sobriety tests, performed poorly, and was subsequently arrested for DUII.
The passenger was transported to the hospital in Newport by Ambulance. The driver was then transported to the hospital to be medically cleared for the jail, where she refused to provide a blood sample. A warrant was applied for, obtained, and executed to collect two vials of blood from the driver. The driver was medically cleared and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she was lodged on a numerous charges.
It was later found that the vehicle struck another vehicle before leaving the roadway and striking a tree. Both vehicles were towed by Rowley's Towing. Pacific West Ambulance, Newport Fire, Newport Police, ODOT, and Lincoln County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene.
