The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
January 31
4:21 a.m.
Traffic stop conducted in the 4000 block of N Highway 101. Driver cited for MIP-Marijuana. Report taken.
10:20 a.m.
Additional night shift patrols requested in the 3300 block of SW Anchor Avenue. Possible shot heard and casing found in the area. Report taken.
Extra patrols requested in the 200 block of SE Highway 101. A Toyota 4 Runner Bus has been parked in the pot since Saturday. No one around. Vehicle does not appear disabled. Unknown owners.
1:18 p.m.
Report of a non-injury traffic crash at NW Neptune and NW 28th Street. Report taken.
6:47 p.m.
Traffic crash reported in the 3600 block of NW Highway 101. One driver cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way. Report taken.
7:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle reported in the 2300 block of NE Highway 101. One subject was taken into custody on warrants from Polk and Lincoln Counties and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Subject transported to jail.
February 1
10:04 a.m.
Report of an uncooperative combative student with broken hand in the 3700 block of SE Spyglass Ridge Drive. Student left on foot. Juvenile contacted on Highway 101, taken into custody, and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Report taken.
1:48 p.m.
Recovered stolen vehicle at milepost 1.5 S Drift Creek Road. Traffic stop initiated in area. Vehicle confirmed stolen out of Marion County. Two subjects taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Possession. Transported to jail. Report taken.
5:13 p.m.
Hit and Run reported in the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Caller reports vehicle struck hers in parking lot.
Female driver attempted to leave scene was stopped by the caller’s coworkers. Denied hitting vehicle. Report taken.
February 2
1:32 a.m.
Report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway in the 3000 block of NW Keel Avenue. Contacted three subjects inside residence, contacted by owner that advised nobody should be inside. Not pressing charges but requested to leave.
Extra patrols requested in the 1000 block of SE 1st Street. Construction working on building. Requesting additional patrols at location for transients camping own property.
11:20 a.m.
Caller reported finding cell phone in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Report taken.
1:47 p.m.
A non-injury crash reported at NE 21st Street and NE Highway 101. Car Care responded for tow. Report taken.
4:54 p.m.
Theft reported in the 1200 block of SE Oar Avenue. Caller reported tracking her son’s stolen air pods.
7:11 p.m.
Welfare Check conducted in the 4000 block of MW Highway 101. One subject taken into custody for Resisting Arrest, Trespass and Disorderly Conduct. Transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation, then taken to jail.
February 3
8:42 a.m.
Received call from water department that the water was shutoff 30 days ago and neighbors called to report haven’t seen deceased in a month. DOA. Pacific View retrieved the deceased.
10:33 a.m.
Caller reported dump trailer stolen from the parking lot in the 2000 block of NE 22nd Street. Trailer enteric into LEDS/NCIC. Report taken.
1:56 p.m. Caller reports her juvenile has struck her and their sibling and is in route to LCPD. Juvenile taken into custody, cited and released for Harassment X 2 and transported to Newport juvenile shelter.
4:18 p.m.
Caller reported he was struck by coworker in the 3900 block fo NE Highway 101. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
January 30
3:14 p.m.
At approximately 3:14 PM a Silver Dodge Stratus was stopped at milepost 156 Highway 101 for failing to properly use safety belts. The driver was found to have warrants and was driving uninsured. The driver was arrested and lodged in Lincoln County Jail and the vehicle was towed.
January 31
At approximately 12:04 p.m. a black Honda Accord was stopped at milepost 116 on Highway 101 for failure to obey a traffic control device. The driver did not have an operator’s license and was uninsured. The driver was cited for Fail to obey a Traffic Control Device, No Operator’s License, and Driving Uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Menefee Towing.
February 1
At approximately 2 p.m. a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser was stopped at milepost 140 on Highway 101 for fail to properly use safety belts. The driver was found to be driving while suspended, driving uninsured, and failure of previous violator to file. The vehicle was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
5:54 p.m.
A welfare check came out of someone out on the beach at Otter Crest Loop that may have been hit by a wave but no one had been located in distress.
February 3
6:27 a.m.
Both vehicles were westbound on Highway 18 near milepost 3.6. A school bus was stopped ahead and the first vehicle, a black VW sedan, came to a stop. The second vehicle, a blue Ford Focus failed to stop and collided with the rear of the VW sedan. The driver of the VW complained of neck and back pain, and was transported to N. Lincoln Hospital. The driver of the Ford Focus stated he was uninjured and remained on scene. The VW was towed by Car Care Towing. The driver of the Focus was cited for Driving While Suspended, No Insurance and Following Too Closely.
February 4
OSP Trooper was informed of a fishing vessel that had failed to obtain their vessel hold inspection prior to the 2022-2023 commercial Dungeness crab season. Trooper contacted the captain of the fishing vessel, and he was cited.
1:05 p.m.
A white 4Runner was northbound on US-101 when the driver lost control near milepost 153 going into the ditch and rolling the SUV onto the left side. The driver was alone and uninjured. The driver made her own tow arrangements through USAA who dispatched Sherwood Like A Tow.
10:54 p.m.
Trooper stopped a vehicle at NW 55th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop the trooper observed marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in plain view. The driver was under the legal age to possess marijuana. Trooper seized the marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia and later logged these items into evidence for destruction. Driver was cited for MIP Marijuana.
