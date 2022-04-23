The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 8
4:14 a.m. Police responded to the report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of SE 19th Street. Suspect taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Issued citation and released for disorderly conduct.
5:34 p.m. Police recovered a stolen vehicle on SE Jetty Avenue/SE East Devils Lake Road. Report of subjects passed out in vehicle parked along roadway. Vehicle was returned stolen out of Gresham Police Department, occupied by three. One suspect had felony warrant from Multnomah County –cited and released for possession of meth. The second suspect was put in custody for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, cited for possession of meth. Third suspect cited for possession of meth. Owner of vehicle notified and responded to retrieve it.
April 9
12:52 a.m. Police took report of a traffic crash at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of SE Harbor Drive. Report of pedestrian struck near entrance.
5:33 a.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of SE 14th Street. Reports company vehicle stolen sometime the previous night with $1,000 of tools in it. Vehicle entered into system as stolen.
April 11
12:19 p.m. Police responded to the report of a theft at a store in the 1000 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller advised subject stole items. Area checked. Report taken.
4:25 p.m. Police took report of a crash in the 600 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller advised vehicle drove into building.
April 12
10:51 p.m. Police responded to the report of an assault in the 1100 block of SE 2nd Street. Suspect taken into custody after victim reported his intoxicated mother hit him with a cane. Transported to Lincoln County Jail for domestic assault in the fourth degree.
April 13
12:35 p.m. Police responded to a theft in the 4800 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported theft of a chainsaw from back of truck. Suspect arrested on parole board warrant and charges of theft in the first degree. Transported to Lincoln City Police Department and then to Lincoln County Jail.
7:47 p.m. Police performed a traffic stop on SE High School Drive/SE Hwy 101. Field sobriety tests performed on driver. Subject taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants, transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Vehicle releases to passenger. At 11:59 p.m., subject cited and released from Lincoln City Police Department for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
April 8
2:15 p.m. Oregon State Police assisted Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit on Hwy 101 southbound from milepost 133 to 137. Stop sticks were deployed and the vehicle was halted near NE 60th Street in Newport. The driver was arrested by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
April 9
9:30 a.m. OSP responded to an injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 152. A northbound vehicle struck a bicyclist. The bicyclist was thrown from his bicycle. Witnesses reported the vehicle continued northbound. The vehicle was located by Newport Police Department and stopped. The driver was contacted and ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform duties of a driver in an injury crash. Driver provided a breath sample measuring a .32 percent BAC. Driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to perform duties of a driver in a crash with injury. Newport Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
April 10
6:42 p.m. OSP responded to the report of a theft on Hwy 101, milepost 136. A Toyota Tacoma was broken into at a beach access. The owners of the vehicle reported items missing, including a wallet and medication. The investigation is still ongoing and there is no suspect information available.
April 11
12:47 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 166. A driver attempted to back their vehicle northbound in the southbound lane, striking a stopped southbound vehicle at low speed. The drivers exchanged information and the at fault driver was cleared by medics before being transported to their hotel in Yachats by law enforcement. The driver’s vehicle was driven to the hotel by law enforcement.
April 12
4:25 p.m. OSP took report of a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 159. A pickup truck was being driven northbound when the driver lost control due to weather/ice conditions. The truck went into a ditch. The driver was alone and not injured.
April 14
2:09 p.m. OSP investigated a single vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 18. A green Ford Mustang was westbound on Hwy 20 and there was a thick layer of hail on the highway. The Mustang lost control and crashed head-on into the westbound guardrail. The driver was not injured and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.