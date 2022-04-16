The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 1
3:01 p.m. Police responded to harassment in the 3500 block of NW Jetty. Suspect previously told not to be at residence, was there and believed to be intoxicated, verbally trespassed and warned of telephonic harassment. Suspect returned to resident. Be on the lookout sent to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. Probable cause for telephonic harassment and trespass. Fifty units unable to locate suspect.
10:56 p.m. Police conducted a peace officer hold in the 1000 block of NW Harbor Avenue. Caller reported subject had overdosed on Tylenol. Subject was transported by medics to hospital.
April 2
12:33 a.m. Police took report of harassment at a business in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Caller reported she was groped by an unknown man.
7:41 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 600 block of NW Inlet. Reports seeing activity on cameras that occurred at 3:47 a.m. Cameras since went offline.
April 3
9:42 a.m. Police responded to a disturbance at some public restrooms in the 1700 block of NW Hwy 101. Caller advised subject was causing disturbance. Served with 30 day exclusion from city property, entered into National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Investigation continuing.
April 4
10:39 a.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle recovered in the 1600 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Caller reported he purchased a storage unit, U-Haul was inside. Wanted to make sure it wasn’t stolen. U-Haul was confirmed stolen out of Washington. Vehicle towed.
April 6
12:26 p.m. Police took report of a reported assault at a school in the 3700 block of SE Spyglass Ridge Drive. Caller reported assault on a student.
4:19 p.m. Police responded to a warrant arrest in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. Reported suspect violated no contact release agreement. Suspect also had felony warrant from Lincoln County Jail. Taken into custody on warrant and charges of contempt of court, theft in the second degree, trespass in the second degree and burglary in the second degree. Transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
April 7
3:20 p.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 2300 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported subjects camping in driveway area. Subject was taken into custody, non-cuffed. He was cited and released for failure to register.
4:24 p.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle at a business in the 2700 block of NW Hwy 101. Reported vehicle taken from back of location since the previous night. Entered into system.
Oregon State Police
April 6
12:50 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a non-injury crash Hwy 18, milepost 9. The driver of a Chevrolet pickup lost control of their vehicle while negotiating a curve. The truck veered off the highway and into an embankment. The driver suffered no injuries and did not need medical attention. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
April 7
1:18 p.m. OSP responded to littering. While on patrol on Schooner Creek Road in Lincoln County, OSP observed a lot of debris near the bank of the creek consisting of broken clay pigeons, spent rifle shells, ammo packages and other shooting related items. Some of the items were in the water at the edge of Schooner Creek. There are no suspects at this time. OSP cleaned the area up and took most of the debris and disposed of it appropriately.
3:26 p.m. OSP responded to an injury crash in the 1300 block of Harlan Road. A westbound motorcyclist had lost control and struck an eastbound Lincoln County dump truck. Motorcyclist suffered a broken leg and was life flighted to Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital. Rider driving privileges were suspended felony level. Dump truck operator reported no injuries. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Toledo Police and Toledo Fire assisted at the scene.
April 8
3:01 a.m. OSP responded to a DUII on Hwy 101, milepost 121. A northbound vehicle left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail at Immonen Road and Hwy 101 south of Lincoln City. Driver and passenger did not report any injuries. Driver displayed signs of impairment and was arrested and transported to Lincoln County Jail where she voluntarily provided a breath sample measuring a .13% BAC. Driver was cited and released for driving under the influence of alcohol. North Lincoln Fire assisted at the scene. ODOT was advised of the substantial guardrail damage.
