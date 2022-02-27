The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Feb. 11
8:34 a.m. Police took report of a non-blocking two-vehicle crash with possible injuries in the 1600 block of NW Hwy 101. One of the drivers was cited for careless driving.
Feb. 13
12:25 a.m. Police took report of a domestic disturbance in the 2900 block of NW Jetty Avenue. A child reported a physical domestic disturbance with injuries. Suspect left prior to law enforcement arrival. Victim was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Attempt to locate/be on the lookout sent for suspect and vehicle, probable cause for felony domestic assault in the fourth degree.
9:36 p.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance on NW 50th Street/NW Hwy 101. Caller reported a man had slapped a woman and then they left in a black SUV. The vehicle was located in the parking lot of a grocery store. Man was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail for domestic assault in the fourth degree, strangulation and harassment.
11:24 p.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of N Hwy 101. Caller reported her vehicle was stolen. She located her vehicle in the parking lot of a grocery store.
Feb. 14
10:44 a.m. Police took report of criminal mischief in the 130 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller advised that a vehicle hit a lower level parking column.
1:01 p.m. Police took report of harassment in the 3300 block of SE Harbor Drive. Caller reported that her ex was harassing her over the phone he gave to their daughter.
Feb. 15
12:11 a.m. Suspect was taken into custody on a felony warrant out of Clackamas County for failure to appear in court for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a felony warrant out of Multnomah County for burglary in the second degree. He was transported to Clackamas County Jail as Lincoln County Jail would not lodge on warrants or the local charges. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving while suspended.
Feb. 16
9:35 p.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101. Caller reported two subjects were camped out underneath a counter. One of the subjects was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail on Marion County statewide felony warrant charging a parole violation for dangerous drugs and local charges of GFI and failure to register as a sex offender.
Feb. 17
1:10 a.m. Police responded to a crime in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street. Caller reported a sexual assault occurred. Officers met caller and involved at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Officers also reviewed security footage several times and found the report to be false. Caller was cited and released for initiating a false report. Both the caller and the involved trespassed from the hospital.
