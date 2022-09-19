The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
September 6
9:17 a.m.
Extra patrols requested following a report of a transient camp in the NW 35th Street beach access area. Clothes, trash, bottles of urine reported at the unoccupied camp.
12:54 p.m.
Report of a traffic crash at SW 29th Street and SW Highway 101. One driver was cited for No Insurance.
5:08 p.m.
Female caller reported being assaulted in the 600 block of Highway 101 by boyfriend still outside the storage unit yelling. Male suspect taken into custody for Domestic Harassment and Domestic Menacing and transported to the county jail.
5:18 p.m.
Police responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a skateboarder in the 600 block of Highway 101. Medical declined. A report taken.
September 7
12:50 a.m.
Police responded to a death in the 600 block of SE Jetty Avenue. Caller advised the subject had seizure. Not breathing. Not conscious. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responded and confirm the death. The body was released by the DA and medical examiner. Report taken.
8:02 a.m.
Caller at the 4000 block of NE Highway 101 would like to turn in found property from safe from over the last several months. Property taken for safe keeping. A report taken.
3;17 p.m.
Police took a report from a caller in the 2000 block of NE Yacht Avenue that the grandmother’s credit card had been stolen and used at a local gas station.
September 8
10:25 a.m.
Caller reports burn marks and ash around property in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. A report was taken.
9:20 p.m.
Report of a verbal disturbance in the 1200 block of SE Oar Avenue. A juvenile on probation was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
September 9
10:45 a.m.
Caller reports groups of people camping on church property at night and multiple groups of people parking across from the property during the day at NE 22nd and NE Oar Place.
Police scheduled extra patrols in the area during camping ordinance hours.
11:56 p.m.
Caller reported male acting strange and refusing to leave property in the NW 44th Street area. Police contact the subject in the parking lot, determined the subject was in violation of a No Contact Release Agreement through Yamhill County. Subject was taken into custody and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
September 10
6:27 a.m.
Report of a fire on the beach at the NW 39th Street beach access. Subject contacted and taken into custody for a Felony Warrant. Subject was transported to the county jail.
10:45 a.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 100 block of SW Highway 101. Two people were transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. One driver cited for Careless Driving. A report taken.
3:17 p.m.
Police responded to a three-vehicle traffic crash in the 2800 block of NW Highway 101. Report taken.
September 11
10:55 a.m.
Hit and Run reported at NW 19th Street and NW Jetty Avenue. Report taken.
1:51 p.m.
Caller reports she was struck and made to leave in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street. A report was taken.
8:37 p.m.
Police responded to the 3900 block of NE Highway 101 following call from business employees reporting subject driving erratically in the parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle in the Safeway Shopping Center Parking lot where the driver attempted to flee on foot. The driver was transported to the hospital after being tased. The driver was cited and released on a Marion County Misdemeanor Warrant. The driver was also charged with DUII, Giving False Information, Elude-Foot and Resisting. Vehicle was impounded.
9:54 p.m.
Police responded to a Harassment report in the 3500 block of NW Highway 101 after a caller said a coworker had kicked him. A male suspect was cited and released for harassment.
September 12
Police responded to multiple calls in the 2800 block of NE 47th Street of a male trying to get into houses, yelling, acting erratically. The subject was arrested, transported to the hospital and then taken to Lincoln City Jail.
6:08 p.m.
Callers reported theft after two vehicles were broken into and items taken at the Schooner Creek Turnout. Report taken.
11:45 p.m.
Police responded to the report of a female with knife in hand getting into passenger side of a van. Unknown to the van owner. The female was contacted and taken into custody. Charges included Trespass 2, Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief 3. The female was taken to the county jail.
