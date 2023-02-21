The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
February 4
10:45 a.m.
Report of a Hit and Run in the 3700 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive. Caller reports that a recently installed cyclone fence appears to have been driven through. Report taken.
10:58 a.m.
Caller reports he received a call from a subject that she had been in an accident at NW 26th and NW Keel and it hurt, was exchanging info but asked him to call police. Report taken.
1:51 p.m.
Caller reports a Ruger LC9 pistol taken from his car. Possible suspect information. Report taken.
5:54 p.m.
Caller reports subject pulled into neighbor’s driveway in the 1100 block of SW 13th Street and was yelling at location and taking pictures and videos. Informational report taken.
6:24 p.m.
A traffic crash reported at SW 51st Street and SE Highway 101. Caller reports non-injury collision partially blocking. One vehicle towed by Car Care. Report taken.
February 5
Caller reported he wanted to kill himself and that he had already cut himself. Caller reported he was in a vehicle parked at the D River Wayside. Pacific West Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded. Caller was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Report taken.
February 6
2:45 a.m.
Officer initiated traffic stop in the 1500 block of NW 40th Place. Driver was taken into custody on charge of DUII. He was also issued citations for PCS-Cocaine, Driving Uninsured and DWS. Driver was transported to LCPD where he was later cited and released.
12:54 p.m.
Caller reported finding a phone on the beach in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Report taken.
7:43 p.m.
Caller reported suspicious activity in the 1500 block of SE 3rd Street. Juveniles have taken unknown type of drug. Informational report taken.
February 7
7:37 a.m.
Caller reporting subject who has previously been trespassed had returned and just left. Subject was cited and released for Trespass II. Report taken.
10:24 a.m.
Burglary reported in the 2000 block of SW Bard Road. Caller reporting location had been broken into, sinks clogged, and faucets were turned on. Report taken.
1:38 p.m.
Caller reported an elderly male taking other people’s laundry in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101. One subject was taken into custody and transported to jail charged with Harassment, Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft.
1:44 p.m.
Caller reports suspicious activity in the 2000 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Apple Air Tag was found in her vehicle. Report taken.
3:52 p.m.
Employee in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street reported that a female who has been trespassed from the hotel stayed in a room last night. Subject was arrested for Burg 1, Criminal Mischief among Theft of Services.
6:42 p.m.
Report of a traffic crash in the 2900 block of NE Highway 101. One driver was cited for Improper Positioning on a Highway. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
February 6
10:04 p.m.
Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation i the 5900 block of Highway 101 at Lincoln City. The driver of the vehicle was suspended without insurance. The vehicle had switched license plates on it. Driver was in possession of a non-criminal about of Methamphetamine. Driver cited for DWS, no insurance and switched plates. Driver also cited for violation level PCS Meth. Meth Seized and logged into evidence. Vehicle was towed by Menefee's towing.
February 8
1:31 p.m.
A blue Hyundai Sonata was broken into with identification, credit cards an approximately $1,500 of property stolen. Potential suspects have been identified. The case is open pending further investigation. (Specific event location not disclosed.)
1:33 p.m.
The black 2007 Chevrolet Malibu was parked along the shoulder near milepost 125 on US-101 as the vehicle had broken down. The owner of the Chevrolet reported to the Oregon State Police when he returned on 2/8/2023 around 12:52 p.m. a window had been broken and items had been stolen. Associated Washington plates for when it had been previously registered out of WA have been flagged as stolen.
10:07 p.m.
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Rowley's Towing for SB780 impound. The driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.
