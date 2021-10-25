The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Oct. 15
1:42 a.m. Police cited a driver for driving while suspended and driving uninsured at Highway 1010 milepost 205. The vehicle was impounded and towed by Car Care.
10:11 a.m. Police took a report of an abandoned vehicle at the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. The vehicle was towed by Car Care.
3:04 p.m. Police took a report of theft of a company Ipad from a vehicle in the 5000 block of SE Highway 101.
4:43 p.m. A male was taken into custody for allegedly punching and breaking a window in the 4000 block of N Highway 101. The male was taken to the Lincoln County Jail for criminal mischief.
10:18 p.m. An individual was cited and released at Chinook Winds Casino after police took a report of the theft of a jacket.
10:34 pm. Caller reported that her son had run away from school. Officer responded and took a report.
Oct. 16
12:45 a.m. Caller reported two males and one female looking into cars at 28th Street and Inlet Avenue. Officer located subjects in a vehicle. The vehicle was towed by Car Care. One of the subjects was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
8:07 a.m. After making an area check on N 35th Street, police made contact with two subjects in a suspicious vehicle one of the subjects was arrested, cited and release for a warrant.
10:59 a.m. Police responded to a death in the 4800 block of Inlet Avenue. Pacific View picked up the deceased. A report was taken.
12:49 p.m. Police responded to a report of a burglary with damage to door, window. Nothing appeared to be taken.
1:19 p.m. Police conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive after the complainant's son had to help a male into a vehicle after he fell several times.
7:08 p.m. a male was cited for a noise compliant in the 700 block of Quay Avenue.
7:52 p.m. police received a request for extra patrols in the 3000 block of Harbor Drive after two subjects set off a car alarm and ran towards Spyglass Ridge Drive.
Oct. 17
8:55 a.m. Police responded to SW 51st Street in the Pavillion area. Gave subject a 30-day exclusion from the location following parks department complaint.
2:46 pm. Police took a report of a theft of a king size bed and frame, mattress, box spring, coffee table, night stands and decor items from a location in the 1300 block of NW 15th Street.
Oct. 18
12 a.m. Police responded to a domestic disturbance report in the 3000 block of Port Avenue.
8:57 a.m. Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of NW Harbor Drive.
8:58 a.m. Police took a report of a theft of a credit card in the 1800 block of NE 20th Street.
1:12 p.m. Police took a report of the theft of a wallet in the 1200 block of NE Highway 101.
3:20 p.m. Police responded to a crash at SW 13th Street and SW Highway 101.
4:58 p.m. Police were dispatched to a physical domestic in the 1100 block of SW 13th Street.
6:13 p.m. Police took a report of theft in the 4000 block of Logan Road. Male suspect drove off and struck a cart return. $500 worth of items taken.
Oct. 19
9:16 a.m. Following a report of a subject brandishing a firearm police stopped a vehicle and arrested a male subject for menacing. The male was taken to Lincoln County Jail.
6 p.m. Police took a report of theft in the 2100 block of NW Keel.
Oct. 20
9:20 a.m. Report of drug paraphernalia found in the 200 block of SW Tide Avenue. A subject was cited and released for a warrant. The items found were taken to the police department for disposal.
2:38 p.m. A male subject refused to leave the property in the 1700 block of 44th Street. The male was cited and released for a warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.