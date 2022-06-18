The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
June 3
10:18 a.m. Police took report of a hit and run in the 1300 block of SE Oar. Reports of mailbox hit and is gone. Mailbox was located in bushes.
9:45 p.m. Police responded to a DUII on SW 48th Street/SW Hwy 101. Reported vehicle high centered in middle of highway. Field sobriety tests performed on driver, taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Driver cited and released from Lincoln City Police Department for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Also cited for careless driving and driving while suspended.
June 4
3:17 p.m. Police responded to reported menacing in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Caller reported a man had pulled a knife on her and threatened to slash her throat. Suspect was taken into custody for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
6:23 p.m. Police took report of a theft at a beach access on NW 26th Street. Caller reported multiple items were stolen from her vehicle while she was on the beach. Items include cell phones, bags, a laptop and two firearms.
June 5
1:54 a.m. Police took report of a crash in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street.
5:40 a.m. Police took report a burglary at a business in the 800 block of SE Hwy 101. Owner found front glass door broken.
June 6
2:47 a.m. Police responded to a crash at a business in the 5900 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller advised vehicle had been driven into the fence. Driver was cited for careless driving.
5:03 p.m. Police responded to the report of a missing person in the 2600 block of NE Yacht Avenue. Caller reported missing person was last seen at a senior living center at 10 a.m. She missed her afternoon medications. Woman has a history of dementia. Entered into system as missing person. Found in Newport. Missing person entry canceled.
June 7
4:35 a.m. Police responded to criminal mischief on SW 35th/SW Hwy 101. Callers advised suspect was in roadway, swinging a large piece of wood at vehicles. Suspect was transported to hospital for evaluation after being tased by law enforcement. He was later transported to Lincoln County Jail and charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, assault on a peace office, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
4:53 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 2100 block of SE Hwy 101. Plants stolen from business. Red Toyota Prius, unknown plate, left northbound on Hwy 101 20 minutes prior to complainant reporting the theft.
June 8
7:11 p.m. Police took report of criminal mischief at a hotel in the 1700 block of NW 21st Street. Caller reported that a woman threw a chair at her vehicle earlier in the day.
7:28 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 2400 block of NE 29th Street. Victim reported that several of her handguns has been stolen.
June 9
7:16 a.m. Police took report of a stolen vehicle in the 3500 block of SE Harbor Drive. Reported vehicle was stolen the previous night. Vehicle entered in law enforcement data system as stolen.
1:46 a.m. Police took report of a traffic crash at a business in the 2100 block of NE Oar Place. Tow driver called to location. Nobody there when the tow driver arrived but there was damage to the property. Vehicle towed as hazard.
Oregon State Police
June 3
3:20 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a crash on Hwy 20, near milepost 4. An eastbound Dodge pickup lost its front left wheel. The wheel struck a westbound SUV, causing minor damage. No injuries reported. The driver of the Dodge pickup was issued a citation for driving uninsured and operation of unsafe vehicle. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
June 4
7:54 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 12. A Pontiac GTO was eastbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove into the westbound shoulder and overturned before coming to an uncontrolled stop on the hood of the vehicle. The driver and passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were transported to the hospital for medical evaluation. A Toyota Prius suffered minor damage due to debris from the crash and was able to drive from the scene. The Pontiac was towed.
June 5
4:24 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 131. A vehicle was northbound, when for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and hit the embankment on the northbound side of the highway. The vehicle took out an ODOT road sign. The driver was assisted in changing a tire and drove the vehicle home. ODOT assisted on scene.
6:10 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 131. A vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The driver reported encountering a piece of debris on the road that led to them losing control while negotiating a curve and crashing into the dirt shoulder. The passenger of the vehicle was evaluated by medical personnel but did not need to be transported to the hospital. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
