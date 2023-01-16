Police Blotter
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
December 31
A Theft of a money ticket reported in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. A report taken.
January 1
2:50 a.m.
A Warrant Service was executed in the 2100 block of Oar Place. Officer located the subject listed while doing a routine check. The subject was taken into custody on a Douglas County Felony Warrant charging FTA-Burglary. The subject was transported to jail.
8:27 a.m.
A Hit and Run reported in the 2100 block of NE Reef Ave. One person was cited and released for Hit and Run. A report taken.
12:42 p.m.
Report of a firearm found in a hotel room in the 1500 block of 40th Place. Firearm recovered and a report taken.
1:12 p.m.
Report of a disturbance at the NW 35th beach access. One person was cited for MIP Alcohol. A report taken.
2:38 p.m.
A repot of a Domestic Disturbance in the 1000 block of SE Oar. Officer made contact with victim.
January 2
10:27
A follow up in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street. Two subjects taken into custody and transported to jail charged with PSC Meth with Commercial Factors, MCS Schedule 2 Narc with Commercial Factors, DCS Meth with Commercial Factors, DCS Schedule 2 Narcotics, Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon and Frequenting Drug House.
4:31 p.m.
Report of Theft in the 1000 block of NE Highway 101. Report taken.
4:39 p.m.
Report of the Theft of a kayak in the 5200 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken. Kayak entered into LEDS as a stolen boat.
4:46 p.m.
Report of Theft from a Vehicle in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101. Report taken.
6:15 p.m.
Report of a Prowl in the 700 block of SE Highway 101. Caller reported vehicle windows smashed. Report taken.
6:19 p.m.
Caller advised that the vehicle was broken into in the 1100 block of NW 1st Court and a CPAP Machine was stolen. Report taken.
6:37 p.m.
Report of a vehicle broken into in the 1100 block of NW 1st Court, luggage and other items stolen. Report taken.
8:53 p.m.
Report of a Disturbance in the 1500 block of SE Oar Ave. Report that a subject was aggressive with staff. The subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Oregon State Police
January 1
Caller reported that a driver drove into a ditch and was seen walking away from the vehicle at milepost 159 on Highway 101at 5:45 p.m. The driver was located by a deputy and given a courtesy ride home. Through an investigation, it was discovered that the driver had damaged property of another when he drove into the ditch. The driver was located and arrested for Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver when Property is Damaged and his girlfriend was arrested on an unrelated statewide felony warrant. The vehicle was towed by Rowley's Towing for SB780 impound due to the driver driving while suspended and uninsured.
OSP received a report that the driver of a Suzuki Sidekick was traveling North on SR-229 when at around milepost 26 lost control of the vehicle and crashed at approximately 8:31 p.m. The driver was transported to the Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital for their injuries and the vehicle was towed by Coast Towing,
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at approximately 11:42 p.m. at Highway 101 and Highway 20 in Newport. After it was discovered the driver was suspended and uninsured, the vehicle was towed by Coast Towing. The driver was cited for the aforementioned violations.
January 2
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration at mile3post 138 on Highway 101 in Lincoln City at approximately 12:32 a.m. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and uninsured. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Rowley's Towing. The driver was cited for multiple traffic violations.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at milepost 143 on Highway 101 in Lincoln City at about 1:28 a.m. The driver was found to be driving with cancelled insurance. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Coast Towing and the driver was cited for driving uninsured.
Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 milepost 6.6 in Lincoln City at about 3:32 p.m. involving a silver Hyndai Santa Fe and a white Nissan Rogue. The Santa Fe was slowing to a stop to wait for a vehicle turning left off the highway. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was inattentive and was unable to stop in time. The Nissan Rogue collided with the rear of the Santa Fe. The driver of the Rogue was transported to the Newport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Santa Fe was uninjured and was able to drive from the scene. The driver of the Rogue arranged their own tow.
January 3
A call of a driving complaint was received by OSP dispatch about a driving incident in the 1000 block of SW 62nd Avenue in Lincoln City at about 8:04 p.m. While on route to locate the vehicle, the reporting party was contacted to see if she was still following the vehicle. She advised that the driver of the vehicle was extremely intoxicated and at their residence. Yelling could be heard in the background. Lincoln City Police was asked to send a cover unit. Upon arriving, Lincoln City Police officers were already on scene. Shortly after arriving the driver was taken into custody for DUII by Lincoln City Police. The vehicle was towed by Menefee's Towing for SB780 impound for DUII.
January 4
At about 12:31 a.m. a vehicle was contacted after it was seen driving down US-101 southbound at milepost 139 in Newport. The driver was found to be driving while suspended at a felony level. The driver's parole officer was contacted and the driver was cited and released for driving while suspended -felony.
January 5
A subject with an outstanding parole violation warrant was located and taken into custody on the warrant at milepost 140 on Highway 101 in Newport at about 10:26 p.m. The subject was lodged in Lincoln County Jail. The subject's backpack was placed in safekeeping at the OSP Newport office.
January 6
Near milepost 27 on SR-34 eastbound a Toyota Corolla had gone off the roadway and was abandoned. The vehicle had been tagged for at least 24 hours prior to a preference tow for Rowley’s Towing was requested. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Rowley’s Towing advised OSP they had removed the abandoned vehicle.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at SW Highway 101 and SW Adahi Ave. at 12:37 p.m. The driver provided a fake name and date of birth. The driver was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded a criminal amount of methamphetamine. Driver was lodged at LCJ.
January 7
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of N Coast Highway in Newport at 10:53 a.m. The driver was misdemeanor suspended and had a warrant for their arrest. Driver was arrested and lodged at LCJ.
At approximately 6:32 p.m. Ian OSP trooper came upon a red Kia SUV on US 101 near mile post 111. A male at the scene stated the vehicle belonged to his mother and someone else had borrowed the vehicle and crashed it. After interviewing this male, it became apparent he was the driver and he had recently crashed into a nearby guard rail and was preparing to abandon the vehicle. The driver was cited and released for Failing to Perform the Duties of a Driver and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
January 8
At approximately 4:20 a.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on SR-229 around milepost 19. Northbound Vehicle #1 (blue Dodge Dart) straightened a leftward sweeping curve, traveled over the northbound shoulder and collided with a tree on the east side of the roadway before coming to an uncontrolled rest facing west. Vehicle was unoccupied, airbags deployed. Coast Towing towed #1 to their lot in Newport.
A two-vehicle serious injuries crash occurred at milepost 111 on Highway 101at approximately 11:57 a.m. when the south bound driver of unit 1, a gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe drove into the oncoming lane crashing head on into unit #2, a white 2019 Toyota Highlander, which was proceeding lawfully in the northbound lane. As a result of the crash the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. Both the passenger and driver of the Hyundai were also transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The passenger being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, the driver was treated for serious injury and arrested for DUII/CS, Assault I, Reckless Driving, and Recklessly endangering another person. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Menefee Towing.
Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at milepost 2.2 on Highway 18 at 4:26 p.m. involving a silver Honda Civic. The driver advised they lost control after trying to avoid hitting a small animal. The Honda left the roadway, collided with a dirt embankment, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top. The driver was extricated by fire personnel and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda was towed by Car Care Towing.
January 11
A single vehicle crash occurred where a white refrigerated box truck drove off of the roadway, striking the guardrail at milepost 10.5 on Highway 20. A tow was arranged, and a crash report was done due to state damage. The driver was left to wait for the tow truck.
January 12
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration at milepost 1 on Highway 18. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Menefee Towing and the driver was issued traffic citations.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation milepost 115 on Highway 101. The driver was found to have an active warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on their warrant.
January 13
At approximately 8:40 a.m. ODOT reported a vehicle had hit one of their reader boards at milepost 136 on Highway 101. Upon arrival it appeared vehicle debris was left on scene. The truck was later located in Depoe Bay approximately 10 miles north of the location. The male driver stated he hit something and then stopped at the scene but continued due to being late delivering packages. ODOT responded to assess the damage. There were no injuries, and the truck was drivable. The driver was issued a citation for failing to perform duties of driver accident with property damage.
