The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
October 16
8:33 p.m.
Police took a report of the theft of pumpkins from a location in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road.
9:34 p.m.
Two individuals were arrested on warrants in the area of SW 52nd and SW 53rd Streets. A wanted female was arrested on a U.S. Marshal Warrant and a male was arrested on a statewide felony warrant.
October 17
7:39 a.m.
Officers responded to a DOA in the 1400 block of NW 19th Street. The medical examiner and the district attorney released the body.
1:42 p.m.
Report of a juvenile who left campus in the 700 block of SW 29th Street. The juvenile return before the report was enter into the Law Enforcement Data System (LEDS).
7:56 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance call in the 4600 block of SW Beach Avenue. A subject was reportedly yelling and refusing to let residents into their home. The subject was taken into custody for Harassment and transported to the county jail.
October 18
11:13 a.m. Police took a report of possible a stocking incident oil the 3700 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive.
4:45 p.m. Police responded to a traffic crash in the 4000 block of Logan Road. Report of vehicle into a building. The driver was cited for Careless Driving.
October 19
9:37 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 1500 block of NW 40th Place. Male masturbating in the bushes. Male was arrested and transported to jail charged with Public Indecency and Interfering.
4:52 p.m.
Extra patrols requested in the 1300 block of Harbor Avenue. Caller reports vehicles parking below house and “terrorize” subjects on the beach.
October 20
8:33 p.m.
Caller reported driver drove off without paying for gas in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101. Suspect was located and transported back to location to pay. Report taken.
October 21
9:13 a.m. called reports part thinner/remover was dumped on vehicle overnight in the 2300 block of NE 34th Street. Report taken.
10:32 a.m.
Caller reports a robbery in the 500 block of NE Highway 101. Investigation is ongoing.
1:34 p.m.
Report of a juvenile using marijuana in the 1500 block of SW Harbor Avenue. Suspect was cited for Juvenile Minor in Procession.
4:04 p.m.
Report of Hit and Run in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake. Driver returned to scene and was cited and released for Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver.
October 22
3:07 a.m.
Suspected arrested at NE 43rd Street and NW 42 Street in Neotsu for DUII following a traffic stop by police. Suspect was transported to city jail and released for DUII and a citation for Failure to Obey a Traffic Light.
9:01 a.m.
Police responded to a crash at NE 26th Street and NW West Devils Lake Road. Reports of a vehicle head-on into a tree. Driver was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
6:37 p.m.
Officers responded to a non-injury crash at SE Highway 101 and SW 35th Street. One driver was cited for Failure to Yield when Entering a Roadway.
7:`19 p.m.
Caller reported her daughter was having mental health issues and had cut herself. Daughter was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by Pacific West Ambulance.
October 23
5:11 a.m.
Suspect taken into custody in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101 on a felony Warrant out of Tillamook County and a local charge of Carrying A Concealed Weapon. Suspect transported to city jail.
10:35 a.m.
Extra patrols requested following report of attempted break-in of a vehicle in the 3900 block of NW Jetty.
3:08 p.m.
Report of found property in the 2700 block of NW Inlet Avenue. Caller found a Glock 48 in a room safe. Firearm retrieved for safekeeping. Owner contacted and will retrieve next week.
6:21 p.m.
An individual with a restraining order was taken into custody after subject was observed on property in the 1100 block of SW 13th Street.
7:19 p.m.
An employee reported a male refusing to leave property in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101. Subject was located in the 3500 block of NW Highway 1010 and taken into custody and transported to the county jail.
October 24
4:28 a.m.
Alarm company reported commercial burglar alarm at property in the 3500 block for NW Highway 101. First officer arrived and reported the drive-thru window was broken out. Officers cleared the building. No one was inside. Till was stolen with approximately $1,900 in cash. Report taken.
2:32 p.m.
Officers responded to a reported non-blocking non-injury crash in the 1700 block of NE Highway 101. One driver was cited for Driving While Suspended. Another driver was cited for Failure to Yield while Merging.
4:34 p.m.
Extra patrol after caller reported a guest in the 100 block of NW Inlet Avenue had their truck broken into and $500 of tools taken last night.
