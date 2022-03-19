The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
March 4
2:20 p.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 2700 block of NW Inlet Avenue. Caller reported house was broken into and damage to the back door.
March 5
1:43 a.m. Police responded to a DUII on SE 14th Street/SE Oar Avenue. Caller reported vehicle was driving with lights off and swerving all over the road. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Driver was cited and released from Lincoln City Police Department to a sober driver.
8:42 p.m. Police took report of an assault at a business in the 400 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported a dispute over a bill and said the waiter punched her boyfriend in the face.
March 6
4:06 p.m. Police took report of a shoplift at a store in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Business reported a large volume theft from the location. Investigation ongoing.
5:47 p.m. Police responded to a DUII in the 4800 block of SE Hwy 101. Police had received a driving complaint, vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a business. Driver was arrested, cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Courtesy transportation was provided to their residence.
March 7
5:33 p.m. Police responded to the report of an intoxicated man stumbling into the roadway on Hwy 101 near milepost 112. The man was cited and released for failure to register as a sex offender.
8:29 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on NW 22nd Street/Hwy 101. The driver was cited for a misdemeanor of driving while suspended.
March 8
2:25 p.m. Police responded to a trespass at a business in the 1600 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Caller advised that the subject previously trespassed on property. A felony warrant was confirmed out of Lincoln County for menacing/intimidation, a bench warrant for unlawful use of a weapon/reckless endangering, and additional warrant of detention for mental health hearing. Suspect was cited and released for the warrant confirmed out of Albany Municipal Court for trespass in the second degree. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail.
2:59 p.m. Police took report of criminal mischief in the 1200 block of SE Oar Avenue. Caller reported observing a vehicle hit a mailbox and drive off.
March 9
1:17 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 1000 block of NW Inlet Avenue. Caller reported seeing subject gain access to location via camera. Subject entered through kitchen window. Residence checked via K-9. Forced entry.
12 p.m. Person was taken into custody after a foot pursuit/K-9 track on NW 17th Street/Hwy 101. Transported to Lincoln County Jail. Also charged with criminal mischief and attempted assault on police officer.
March 10
9:35 a.m. Police responded to a burglary in the 1800 block of NE 20th Street. Report of unknown subject inside shed. Law enforcement responded, subject uncooperative and refusing to come out. K-9 called out. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln County Jail. Suspect was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, theft in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree.
12:50 p.m. Police took report of a non-injury non-blocking crash near NE 11th Street/NE Hwy 101. One vehicle, no insurance.
Oregon State Police
March 4
8:58 a.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) conducted a traffic stop for observed violations. After the traffic stop was completed, the officer did a consent search of the vehicle. During the search, the officer located three meth pipes and one Ziploc bag with meth residue inside. The officer seized these items and placed them into evidence for destruction. A citation was issued to the driver.
March 5
8:28 p.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 18 at milepost 5. A vehicle was attempting to conduct a U-turn and was t-boned by a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle and the passenger of the first vehicle were transported for injuries. The driver of the first vehicle was uninsured and the driver of the second vehicle had no operator’s license on person. Both drivers were cited.
March 6
10:36 a.m. The driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on Hwy 101 near milepost 146 drove into the ditch to avoid rear-ending another vehicle. The driver was not injured and his vehicle suffered only minor damage.
March 7
7:05 p.m. A driving complaint was called on a truck driving northbound from Newport to Depoe Bay. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located and stopped the truck. OSP assisted in the traffic stop and both officers observed the involved driver appearing impaired. The driver performed voluntary field sobriety tests and further impaired was observed. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lincoln City Police Department where he provided a breath sample indicating a 0.11 percent BAC. The driver was cited and released for the crimes to his residence.
