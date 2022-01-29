The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Jan. 14
1:43 a.m. Police responded to the report of a prowler in the 1500 block of SW Coast Avenue. Caller advised subject was looking through door. Subject was found south of location, cited and released for trespass in the second degree and attempted burglary in the second degree. Subject was transported to Lincoln City Police Department.
9:57 p.m. Police initiated a traffic stop on NW 12th Street/NW Hwy 101. Driver was cited and releases for failure to renew sex offender registration. Driver was also warned of expired vehicle registration.
Jan. 15
2:25 p.m. Police took report of a crime at a business in the 4600 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported an unknown woman got upset over a parking space and proceeded to key his vehicle.
5:35 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 2300 block of NE Hwy 101. It was a two-vehicle, non-blocking, non-injury crash. Officer provided courtesy ride to a driver and passenger to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
Jan. 16
2:13 a.m. Police performed a traffic stop on NW 13th Street/NW Hwy 101. Driver was driving while suspended – misdemeanor. Driver was taken into custody and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Detainer issued. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the police department for driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) blood draw. Driver was transported to jail at 5:59 a.m.
1:38 p.m. Police took report of a hit and run on NW 25th Street/NE Hwy 101. Caller reported vehicle was hit, suspect vehicle did not stop and continued northbound on Hwy 101 at a high rate of speed. Suspect vehicle was later involved in a crash/DUII in Grand Ronde. Suspect was cited by Grand Ronde Tribal Police for hit and run, failure to perform duties of a driver. Grand Ronde Tribal Police handled the crash/DUII.
Jan. 17
8:41 a.m. Police took report of a shoplift at a store in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. The manager at the store reported a large theft scheme. Inventory value of $19,000 was stolen.
5:50 p.m. Police responded to the report of an animal bite and taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Caller reported daughter was bitten by a dog somewhere on the beach in Lincoln City. She went to the emergency room.
Jan. 18
12:48 a.m. Police took report of no plates on a black Bentley. The vehicle passed through Lincoln City at high rates of speed.
5:33 p.m. Police responded to a theft at a business in the 4800 block of SW Hwy 101. One suspect was cited for theft in the third degree, trespassing, and cited and released for a warrant out of Dallas Police Department. The other suspect was arrested for burglary, theft in the first degree, and warrants out of the county. The man was transported to jail.
Jan. 19
6:48 p.m. Police responded to the report of a man walking in the road in the 2700 block of NW Hwy 101. Man was cited and released for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 14
7:15 p.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a crash on Hwy 229, milepost 26. A Mini Cooper was being driven just north of milepost 26 and the driver attempted to swerve and avoid a deer, which was also seen by a witness, and the driver lost control, hitting the guardrail along the southbound shoulder. The driver was alone and was transported to the hospital in Newport to be treated. The driver was issued a citation for driving while suspended.
Jan. 15
4:04 p.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 125.5. The driver of a Honda Fit was southbound on Hwy 101 and near milepost 125.5, attempted to avoid a slowing vehicle in front of her and side swiped a parked vehicle. Someone was exiting the parked vehicle and had been thrown to the ground with no reported injuries.
Jan. 17
12:09 p.m. OSP received a report of two anglers fishing in the Cascade Head Marine Reserve near Roads End State Park. The marine reserve is closed to all angling. OSP responded to the area and located the anglers, who were still actively fishing in the ocean near Roads End State Park. OSP contacted the anglers and advised them they were fishing in a closed area. One of the anglers had caught a surf perch at the location. Both anglers were cited for angling in a closed area within a marine reserve. The fish was seized and donated to the Lincoln City Food Pantry. Before breaking contact, OSP showed the two anglers the boundaries of the Cascade Head Marine Reserve in the 2022 Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations.
