The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Dec. 24
11:02 a.m. Police took report of a crash on the 2100 block of NE Hwy 101. A woman reported that her vehicle was backed into, and the driver only gave her a phone number. The driver was issued a citation and released on misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County. The crash was information exchange only.
Dec. 25
2:18 a.m. Police attempted a traffic stop on NE East Devils Lake Road/N Hwy 101. Vehicle eluded and crashed on Hwy 101, milepost 101. Driver bailed on foot and ran off into the woods and was not located. Vehicle was towed to Lincoln City Police Department as evidence. At 8:28 a.m., police reported a possible sighting of the suspect. The suspect was wearing a brown/orange sweater and dark pants and was walking southbound on Hwy 101 towards Lincoln City.
8:14 a.m. Police took report of theft of items from a purse in a room in the 1000 block of SE 1st Street.
Dec. 26
2:01 p.m. Police conducted a warrant arrest in the 1100 block of SE Galley Court. Suspect was taken into custody and transported to jail for a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Dec. 27
10:06 a.m. Police took report of a fire hydrant damaged by a vehicle on SE 23rd Drive/SW Hwy 101.
10:06 a.m. Police took report of a three-vehicle, one injury crash on the 5300 block of NW Logan Road due to road conditions caused by weather. North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance Service responded to the scene. Road was reopened at 12:40 p.m.
Dec. 28
1:40 p.m. Police responded to a hit and run in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue. A motorhome crashed into a Ford vehicle in a parking lot and left the area. There is possible damage to the front passenger side of the motorhome. Attempt to Locate sent to coastal area.
2:02 p.m. Police took report of a theft in the 900 block of SE 32nd Street. Victim reported her children’s aunt was staying with her and stole items.
Dec. 29
8:55 a.m. Police took report of a burglary in the 2400 block of SW Anchor Avenue. Caller reported her parent’s house had been broken into.
1:35 p.m. Police took report of a crash in the 800 block of SW Hwy 101. Report of a vehicle crashed into building.
Oregon State Police
Dec. 24
12:30 p.m. Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 20, milepost 17.5. A Nissan Rogue was being driven westbound when the driver began losing control due to hail and ice. The driver stated she had hit some part of the guardrail on the westbound side and then crossed over the center line and struck the eastbound guardrail. The driver was uninjured.
Dec. 25
9:10 a.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on Hwy 20, milepost 31.5. A Mazda 6 sedan was being driven westbound when the driver lost control in the icy weather conditions, crossed the road crashed into the hill side along the eastbound shoulder. The driver was uninjured.
9:20 a.m. OSP took report of a non-injury crash on Hwy 101, milepost 128-129. A Chevrolet van went off the road as it was coming into Depoe Bay. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had stopped and advised OSP the involved crash appeared to have gone off the road due to snow-covered roads and it needed to be pulled out by a tow truck. They advised damages appeared minor. OSP called those involved, who advised they would work on a tow the following two days.
Dec. 26
6:30 a.m. OSP responded to a non-injury crash on State Route 229, near milepost 24.5. A Dodge Nitro was southbound and slid off the road due to icy and snowy roads. The driver was alone and not injured. The Dodge was later pulled out of the ditch and was drivable.
