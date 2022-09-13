Police Blotter -TNG September 13
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
August 30
2:08 a.m.
Police responded to a theft reported in the 1700 block of SE Highway 101. Called advised that a subject was taking items from recycling bins. Officers contacted the subject, who ran on foot southbound along Highway 101. The subjected was caught, arrested, cited and released.
10:46 a.m.
A firearm was left at a vacation rental, found and turned into police. The firearm was taken by police for safe storage and a report was taken.
12:24 p.m.
Police took a report in the 3800 block of NE Highway 101 that a woman was assaulted by an employee.
August 31
1:36 p.m.
A checkbook was dropped off at the Lincoln City Police Department lobby by an anonymous citizen. Police took a report.
September 1
5:09 a.m.
Police took a report of a bicycle stolen in the 1300 block of NW 21st Street.
10:59 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at NW 28th Street and NE Highway 101. Driver was stopped for Mobile Device Use While Driving. The driver was arrested for Driving While Suspended, Failure to Carry and Present, Violations of Mobile Device Use and Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Devices.
11:35 a.m.
Officers response to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash at NE 36th Drive and NE West Devils Lake Road.
7:34 p.m.
Report taken in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101 of the theft of a 10-pack of alcohol
September 2
9:47 a.m.
A report of a 2017 red Honda stolen in the 3200 block of NE Highway 101.
6:22 p.m.
Police received a report in the 4000 block of SE Highway 101 after a caller advised that a suspect took wallet of victim. Video footage reviewed and a report taken by police.
6:39 p.m.
Police responded to the 4000 block of SE Highway 101 a report of a male refusing to pay and who left the business. The male was located and taken into custody for Theft III-Theft of Services and a misdemeanor warrant out of Washington County.
September 3
10:50 a.m.
Criminal mischief reported in the 1600 block of NW 26th Street. Called reports a vehicle was broken and part of dash torn apart with possible pats missing. A report was taken.
11:09 a.m.
Called dropped off a large bag of found items that had been retained by the business for six to eight months in the 800 block of SW Highway 101.
11:29 a.m.
Extra patrols conducted following reports of a 2006 camper trailer being parked behind a business on SW 51st Street. Caller reported the camper had been parked at the location for the past three weeks. Camper has previously been tagged for tow, but subjects allegedly peeled off the sticker.
6:54 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic crash at NW Logan Road and NW Highway 101 between a vehicle and a motorcycle. One driver was cited for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. One driver was cited for No Insurance.
9:48 p.m.
Police responded to a traffic crash in the 2000 block of NE Oar Avenue after a report of a vehicle into a front yard. The driver fled on foot and appeared to be intoxicated. The male driver was not located. The vehicle was towed, and a report was taken.
September 4
12:58 p.m.
Person found a dog and was advised by animal control to bring the dog to the Lincoln City Police Department. Animal control picked up the dog.
