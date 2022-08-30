Lincoln City Police
The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
August 16
8:59 a.m.
Report of theft of propane canister in the 800 block of 51st Street. Surveillance video available. Report taken.
12:45 p.m.
Caller reporting hearing a woman screaming in the 5000 block of SE Keel Avenue. A subject was taken into custody at the location and transported to the county jail for violation of a no contact order and charged with contempt of court.
5:44 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and a disturbance where a male struck a female.
August 17
7:37 a.m.
Police took a report of a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of NE Highway 101.
12:47 p.m.
Police took a report of a burglary in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101. A citizen reported a storeroom was broken into and items taken.
August 18
11:49 a.m.
Caller reports two people camping in the 2000 block of SE Lee Avenue. The campers have made a shelter out of branches and there is a large pile of belongings. Caller would like them trespassed.
1:38 p.m.
A citizen found a firearm in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road and turned it into the LCPD.
2:54 p.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Highway 101.
August 19
2:38 a.m.
Back window of an office broken out two nights ago. in the 100 block of Highway 101. Requires extra parole.
6:41 a.m.
A burglary reported in the 400 block of SE Quay Avenue. A report taken.
11:35 a.m.
A wallet was discovered in the police department’s mailbox in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road. A report was taken.
6:16 p.m.
A domestic disturbance reported at the NW 15th Street beach access. A report taken.
9:04 p.m.
A welfare check in the 1000 block of NW Highway 101. Report of a male subject in middle of roadway. Officers arrived and found male causing problems. Male taken into custody for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief and transported to county jail.
August 20
1:31 a.m.
A male was taken into custody in the 4900 block of Logan Road on warrants from Tillamook County. The male was also charged with local charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and transported to county jail.
10:57 a.m.
Caller reported the theft of a pole saw from vehicle parked on the 3rd floor of the parking structure in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Surveillance video available.
12:45 p.m.
Report of subject in the 2400 block of NW Highway 101 that had been trespassed previously. Subject was cited and released.
1:47 p.m.
Report of tools went missing over time in the 2600 block of NW Inlet. Some tools were found in former employee’s house when he moved out. Report taken.
4:11 p.m.
Traffic stop at NW 40th and NW 44th with subject arrested for DUII and transported to police department and later transported to the county jail.
August 21
10:32 a.m.
Driving complaint from OSP. Vehicle eluded McMinnville Police, was observed going over 100 MPH on Highway 18 near MP 34. Officer observed vehicle pulled into parking lot at Oar Avenue and SE 14th Street. Driver was taken into custody. A Yamhill County deputy arrived to pick him up and take him back. A report taken.
5:31 p.m.
Subject cited for possession of drugs in the 4000 block of SE Highway 101.
8:59 p.m.
A female subject was taken into custody in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street and transported to county jail for domestic menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and pointing a firearm at another.
