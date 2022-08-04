The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 22
12:39 a.m. Police responded to a DUII in the 900 block of SW Hwy 101. Traffic stop with field sobriety tests performed. Driver taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants and transported to Lincoln City Police Department. Vehicle impounded. At 3:14 a.m., driver was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
6 p.m. Police responded to a crash in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Report of single vehicle into power pole. Driver cited for no valid OPS, cell phone use while driving and careless driving. Vehicle was impound towed.
July 24
4:37 p.m. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 800 block of SW Hwy 101. Caller reported man punched a second man, was arguing with a woman in a van, man with skateboard beat on van. Suspect arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Lincoln City Police Department and then Lincoln County Jail.
6:13 p.m. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of SE Hwy 101. Caller reported they were trespassing a woman, she pulled the fire alarm and still refused to leave. Suspect arrested for disorderly conduct in the first degree, two counts of harassment, criminal mischief and trespass. Suspect was transported to Lincoln City Police Department. At 8:14 p.m., suspect was transported to Lincoln County Jail.
July 27
10:38 a.m. Police responded to a hit and run at a hotel in the 2900 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Caller reported hit and run in the parking lot. Law enforcement was able to make contact with involved party. Information was exchanged.
12:39 p.m. Police took report of a domestic dispute on NE 29th Drive. Caller reported woman threw a tire iron at him. The woman left the location in involved vehicle. BOLO issued for probable cause for the woman, including driving while suspended felony and criminal mischief.
Oregon State Police
July 23
1:06 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to an animal complaint in the 100 block of NE 123rd Street in Newport. A report of a child being bit by a dog at a state park was received. The owner of the dog was located and interviewed about the incident. The victim was also located and interviewed. The dog owner was told he would be banned from all Lincoln County state parks for 30 days, and that the dog would need to be quarantined for 10 days. The Lincoln County dog bite form was filled out and faxed to the appropriate entities. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department assisted.
1:13 p.m. OSP took report of a hit and run crash on Hwy 101 and SE Hillcrest Street South in Gleneden Beach.
July 24
8:25 a.m. OSP took report of a crash on Hwy 18, near milepost 10. A collision occurred between a Toyota Highlander and a Dodge Durango. The Highlander was passing the Durango, and at some point, a collision happened between the two vehicles. The Highlander pulled to the shoulder and a second collision happened from the Durango, rear ending the Highlander. The Highlander left shortly after and the Durango followed. Both parties called into 911 to report each other. Investigation is ongoing.
1:30 p.m. OSP took report of a UEMV. An unknown person unlawfully entered a vehicle parked at Lost Creek State Park after breaking out the right front passenger window. The suspect stole a wallet and lunchbox. The victim stated their total losses including the theft and vehicle damage are estimated to be around $1,000.
July 25
4:44 a.m. OSP responded to a crash on Hwy 101, near milepost 131. The driver of a vehicle experienced a mechanical malfunction that caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle traveled onto the unpaved shoulder and crashed into the brush on the west side of the highway. The driver was uninjured, and the vehicle was towed. Issued driver DMV crash report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.