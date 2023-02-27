The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
February 8
6:14 a.m.
Caller reports shoplift from business inn the 800 block of SW Highway 101. Unknown male suspect stole butane bottle. Report taken.
9:36 a.m.
Caller reporting graffiti on green power box in the parking lot in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101. Report taken.
9:31 a.m.
Caller reported theft of a bong from location in the 33o0 block of NW Highway 101. Juvenile suspect seen on surveillance video. Report taken.
10:08 a.m.
Caller reports juvenile missing in the 3700 block of SE Spyglass Ridge Drive. Report taken and entered into LEDS/NCIC. Update. Juvenile returned to Taft High and removed from LEDS/NCIC.
12:05 p.m.
Report taken following criminal mischief reported in the 3200 block of NW 14th Street. Caller reported mailbox unit damaged. Broken off post.
1:45 p.m.
Reports of graffiti on the D River Bridge in the 95 block of SW Highway 101. Report taken.
4:55 p.m.
Caller reported her vehicle was broken into and a .38 firearm with two clips taken along with black leather purse with wallet, SSN information for caller and kids. Suspect attempted to use her card at Coach store. Officer took report.
7:44 p.m. Call reported a burglary in the 1500 block of SW Coast Avenue. Home broken into. Damage to garage door and front door. Report taken.
8:08 p.m. Caller in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake reports her firearm is missing. Possibly left at hotel
in Lincoln City in June 2022. Disposition: Gun entered into Lost/Missing into LEDS/NCIC. Report taken.
10:27 p.m. Theft reported in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Victim reported that her ticket was taken out of a machine. Value $177.44. Officer took report.
February 9
11:04 a.m.
Restraining Order Violation reported in the 3300 block of NE Highway 101. Male taken into custody and transported to jail. Report taken.
9:42 a.m.
Senior Services requested officer contact about possible elderly abuse ion the 4800 block of SE Inlet Avenue. Report taken.
February 10
11:11 a.m.
Report taken in the 4000 block of SE High School Drive of a Minor in Possession.
2:55 p.m.
Caller advised damage to vehicle by two juveniles. One of the juveniles trespassed from location in the 1700 block of NW 38th Street. The other juvenile was listed as a runaway in LEDS.
10:56 p.m.
Caller reported subject was sleeping in the lobby at a business in the 4000 block of N Highway 101 and they needed him to leave so they could close. On arrival, officers recognized subject as a suspect in a theft case from Feb.8. Subject taken into custody for Theft II and transported to jail.
February 11
12:28 a.m.
Caller came to LCPD wishing to speak to someone about thoughts of harm that she was having. Subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. Family was notified.
1:34 a.m.
Caller in the 5000 block of SW Highway 101 reported that a female broke two of her van’s windows. Officer took report.
4:03 a.m.
Caller reported someone was trying to get into her home in the 1700 block of NW 34th Street. Officers contacted subject who was very intoxicated and thought it was home. He was given a courtesy ride to his actual home. Report taken.
11:21 a.m.
Traffic stop at SE 3rd Street and SE Highway 101. Driver taken into custody for Driving While Suspended Felony and transported to jail.
4:01 p.m.
DOA reported in the 200 block of SE Oar Avenue. Caller reports checking on friend who is terminally ill, blocking door of tailer. Medical Examiner and District Attorney released the body. Pacific View responded to the scene.
10:58 p.m.
Caller reports wallet taken from bathroom in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
February 13
At approximately 3:58 p.m. trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash at milepost 125 on Highway 101 at the entrance of North Fogarty Creek State Park. Unit #1, a red Mazda sedan was negotiating a curve to leave the park when the driver lost control and crashed into a tree. No one was injured and the driver arranged to remove her vehicle.
February 14
At 3:43 a.m. A vehicle was stopped for driving the wrong way down US Highway101 at milepost 140 northbound. The driver was believed to be intoxicated and consented to performing field sobriety tests. The driver performed poorly and was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he provided a breath sample of 0.04% BAC. The driver refused to provide urine, and a search warrant was applied for a granted. A blood sample and urine sample were obtained from the driver. The driver was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for DUII.
At approximately 8:59 a.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting a male subject throwing rocks and other objects at moving vehicles on highway 101 near milepost 161.5. The subject was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on several charges.
February 15
At approximately 9:20 a.m. a gray Cadillac was reported driving westbound on State Route 18 near mile post 13, reportedly swerving all over the road and driving well below the speed limit. At approximately 09:50 a.m. a gray Cadillac STX4 matching the description was stopped for failure to drive within lane. The driver of the Cadillac was arrested for DUII –Controlled Substances and Reckless Driving. The Driver was also cited for fail to drive within lane, no operator’s license, and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Car] Care Tow Pro and the driver was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
At approximately 3:57 p.m. A trooper contacted a female who the trooper observed walking into the Dollar General in Yachats who had a warrant from Spokane, Washington. The female walked outside with the trooper voluntarily and was placed under arrest after confirming her warrant. The female was transported to the Lincoln County Jail where she was lodged and awaiting extradition back to Washington.
February 16
At approximately 6:51 p.m. a Gold SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 101 milepost 113 when it failed to signal turning into McDonalds. Driver provided a false name and date of birth. The driver was arrested for multiple criminal offense and was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.