The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
September 5
2:07 p.m.
Police arrested a subject in the 1800 block of NE Highway 101for a confirmed felony warrant out of Lincoln County charging theft.
8:56 p.m.
Caller in the 3300 block of NW Inlet Avenue reported that her husband assaulted her left the house. One subject was located and taken into custody for Domestic Assault.
September 6
7:21 a.m.
Officers contacted a subject in the vestibule at 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road after the subject torn down material posted. Subject taken into custody for Criminal Mischief 2 and transported to jail.
8:15 a.m.
Reported two-vehicle traffic crash in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101. One driver was cited for No Valid Operator’s License another driver cited for Careless Driving.
9:11 a.m.
Caller in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road reporting male taking shirt on and off, talking to himself in the window. Subject taken into custody and transported to jail, later cited for Trespass, and released.
10:40 a.m.
Officers responded to a suspicious activity call on SE 54th Drive. One person was taken into custody and transported to jail on a probation detainer.
4:32 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Devils Lake Road with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance responding to a report of a female driver seizing. The female was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. She also was cited for No Valid Operator’s License.
4:50 p.m.
Caller in the 1400 block of SE 19th Street reporting possible theft.
5:09 p.m.
Caller in the 4100 block of Logan Road reporting a theft. One subject stopped at Indian Shores and taken into custody for Theft 2, transported to jail. Vehicle towed by South County Towing.
11:44 p.m.
Report of a subject yelling about having an AK 47 in the 1400 block of NE 6th Drive. Caller had seen a handgun. Subject taken into custody for Menacing and Disorderly Conduct, transported to jail.
September 7
10:42 a.m.
Caller reporting a male sleeping in vehicle in the 4000 block of N Highway 101. Subject arrested on a warrant transported to jail.
11:06 a.m.
Ammo found in the truck of a rental vehicle in the 100 block of SE East Devils Lake Road.
4:22 p.m.
Caller requesting a welfare check at SE 14th Street and SE Highway 101 for an intoxicated subject. One person taken into custody for Littering and Disorderly Conduct 2 and taken to jail.
