The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
October 25
7:14 a.m.
Caller reported an attempted burglary in the 1500 block of NW 19th Street. Report taken.
9:35 .m.
Caller reporting bad checks -15K in the 40 block of SE Highway 101. Theft report taken.
11:08 a.m.
Police officer located a stolen vehicle in the 100 block off Mast Avenue. The owner was contacted. Car Care to pick up vehicle.
3:46 p.m.
Caller requested assistance getting his uncooperative 14-year-old into his vehicle at West Devils Lake Road and NE Highway 101. Report taken.
5:17 p.m.
Caller reported that her nephew was assaulted and his chromebook stolen at NW 17th and NW Highway 101. An officer responded and took a report.
9:07 p.m.
Report of a male yelling at people in the 4100 block of NW Logan Road. Subjects contact by officer. One person taken into custody for a misdemeanor warrant and transported to the city jail,
October 26
3:20 a.m.
Caller reporting a female on property in the 700 block of Quay Avenue knocking on window. Says previously trespassed from property. Female located, cited and released for Trespass 2. Report taken.
8:54 a.m.
Caller reports a male suspect yelling and disturbing customers in the 3300 block of NW Highway 101. Subject transported and booked into city jail for Trespass 2.
9:30 a.m.
Police arrested a male suspect in the 4000 block of NW Logan Road and transported the male to city jail. Subject was booked for Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief 3, Trespass 2 and possession of burglar tools.
October 27
2:45 a.m.
Caller in the 3000 block of NW Keel Avenue reported wife with dementia hitting him and unable to control her. Female detained and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
7:42 a.m.
Caller reporting wife with dementia hitting him and unable to control her. Female was detained in the 3000 block of Keel Avenue and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
5:49 a.m.
Caller in the 1100 block of Coast Avenue reported electrical room broken into, door smashed and removed. Several cables severed. Report taken.
11:19 a.m.
Report of a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of Reef Avenue. Caller reported male assaulted her. Male seen living. Male laid down the motorcycle he was operating, which then slid into patrol car. Collision investigation handled by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Male transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for medical clearance then transported to jail and booked for Assault 4, Domestic Violence 2 and Strangulation 2.
2:03 p.m.
Caller in the 4000 block of NW Highway 101 reported vehicle driving off without paying for gas.
4:57 p.m.
Caller at SW 17th Street and SW Harbor Avenue reported someone appeared to be hiding in the back seat of a vehicle. Officers arrived and took a male into custody and transported the male to jail for a misdemeanor warrant out of Benton County charging Assault and for a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County for Traffic Offense.
October 28
1:26 a.m.
A male subject was arrested for DUII in the 3000 block of NW Highway 101.
9:43 a.m.
A male suspected was contacted in the 5000 block of Highway 101 at Siletz Bay Park for illegal camping. Subject was taken to jail and booked on Lincoln County warrants.
6:38 p.m.
Caller reported his girlfriend keyed his car in the 1000 block of NE Mast Avenue. Officer took a report.
11:53 p.m.
Officer attempted a traffic stop of a motorcycle in the 3900 block of N Highway 101. The driver eluded and crashed near NE 22nd Street and West Devils Lake Road. Pacific West Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded for minor injuries. The driver was taken into custody for Elude, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering. He was transported to jail after bringing medically cleared at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. South County Towing responded for impound tow. Juvenile picked up by parent.
October 29
12:30 a.m.
A male subject was taken into custody after a report of a fight in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. The subject was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulty.
1:57 a.m.
Caller in the 1400 block of SE 2nd Place reported a male and female standing across the street yelling. One threatened to shoot the other. Officer responded, advised a male pointed a gun at them while they were arguing then left. Suspect was not located. A report was taken.
10:47 p.m.
A Hit and Run reported in the 1100 block of NW 1st Court. A report was taken.
October 30
12:48 a.m.
Officer initiated a traffic stop in the 3300 block of NW Jetty Avenue. Male driver taken into custody and transported to city police department for suspicion of DUII. Male released from custody and transported back to vehicle after determining that he was no intoxicated.
1:41 a.m.
Subject was detained in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street after caller advised has ID credit and debit cards belonging to other people, believe possible theft. The subject was transported to jail on Multnomah County Probation Detainer.
6:54 a.m.
Caller in the 2100 block of NE Highway 101 reported a fight with a male being punched in the face. A male subject was arrested and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and then to jail for Disorderly Conduct 1, Assault, Harassment and Criminal Mischief.
9:04 a.m.
Caller reported theft of his wallet in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Report taken.
11:13 a.m.
Caller reported a male highly intoxicated harassed an employee in the 700 block of SE Highway 101. A subject was arrested for Disorderly Conduct II and Harassment and transported to jail.
