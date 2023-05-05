The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
April 18
8:24 a.m.
Suspicious activity reported in the 3700 block of Spyglass Ridge Drive. Requesting an officer to the high school. Juvenile cited and released to parents on Disorderly Conduct II.
9:37 a.m.
Caller reported truck broken into in the 100 block of NE Highway 101. Damage reported to the toolbox. Miscellaneous DeWalt power tools stolen.
9:52 a.m.
Caller reported his wife slapped him and left on an ele4ctric bike in the 2500 block of NE 31st Street. A subject was arrested for Assault IV and Harassment and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital than taken to jail.
11:20 a.m.
A Domestic Disturbance reported in the 3400 block of NE Highway 101. Caller reports a domestic fight between her brother and his partner. One person was arrested for Assault IV Domestic Violence and Harassment X2 and transported to jail.
1:06 p.m.
A caller reported a theft of Weber charcoal gill from the 3900 block of NW Jetty.
April 19
12:31 p.m.
Caller reported theft or shoplift in the 4800 block of SW Highway 101.
1:57 p.m.
A vehicle was impounded in the 4100 block of N Highway 101 and the driver cited for Driving while Suspended and No Insurance.
9:20 p.m.
Caller reported property missing in the 2100 block of NW Lee Avenue after resident passed away.
Oregon State Police
April 7
11:38 p.m.
OSP stopped a blue van on Highway 101 at Drift Creek Road for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle had a criminally suspended license. Driver was cited and released for DWS.
April 8
4:04 p.m.
An individual that temporarily staying at the Moolack Beach turnout wanted to report that a generator, RV battery, and a 25-gallon propane tank had been stolen from him.
April 9
11:25 a.m.
A caller reported that her cooler had been stolen at an unknown time from her camp site at Beverly Beach State Park. The caller reported it was a small square cooler and had only cold items inside. The caller advised she only wanted to make the police aware of the theft. The caller noted she did not see anyone and has no suspect description.
