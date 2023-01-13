The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
December 28
2:03 p.m.
Caller reported house has been burglarized in the 2100 block of NW Jetty Avenue. A report was taken.
5:17 p.m.
OSP reported a denied firearm transfer attempt at a business in the 800 block of SE Highway 101. Report taken.
8:12 p.m.
Call reported her daughter ran away from the 600 block of SE Keel Avenue. Report taken. Entered LEDS/NCIC as a runaway.
9:18 p.m.
Caller reported a male in the business in the 800 block of SW Highway 101 fighting with employees also trying to steal. Suspect left on foot. Officer was unable to locate the suspect. A report was taken.
11:23 p.m.
Officers located a juvenile and return that juvenile home. Cleared LEDS/NCIC.
December 29
12:52 p.m.
A crash reported in the 1500 block of SE East Devils Lake Road. Witnesses reported a two-vehicle crash. One person was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital by Pacific West Ambulance. Car Care and South County responded to tow the vehicles.
8:00 p.m.
Caller in the 1500 block of SE 3rd Street reported her daughter was drinking. Juveniles at the site were cited and released for MIP Alcohol.
8:01 p.m.
Caller reported a domestic disturbance in the 1400 block of NW 17th Street. One person wads taken into custody and transported to jail on charges of Assault IV-DV and Harassment.
December 30
1 a.m.
Police conducted a Warrant arrest in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street. One subject was taken into custody for an outstanding Warrant from Corvallis Police. Subject was taken to Lincoln County Jail.
2:30 a.m.
Caller in the 3400 block of NW Highway 101 reported a subject previously asked to leave the property had returned and refused to leave. Subject was taken into custody for Trespass, cited and released for Trespass and PCS-Heroin.
8:52 a.m.
Caller in the 3400m block of NE Highway 101 reporting guest aggressive and refusing to leave. The female subject had a Warrant out of Lincoln County. She was arrested and transported to jail.
1:20 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported by a caller in the 1800 block of NE 21st Street. Subject sitting across the street in a gas mask taking pictures of him. Report taken for Stalking. Investigation ongoing.
