The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
July 21
9:56 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop ay NE 19th Street and Highway 101. Driver cited for Driving While Suspended, Driving Uninsured, Unlawful Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance. Subject arrested and transported to jail on Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Illegal Firework. To firearms seized.
2:14 p.m.
Caller in the 1100 block of NW Harbor Avenue reported theft of a Smith & Wesson 38 Special Model 20, wood grips, and well-worn blue finish. Gun was in a paper bag in truck of vehicle and was fully loaded.
3:52 p.m.
A three-vehicle traffic crash reported in the 3000 block of SW Highway 101. One driver cited for following too close.
July 22
1:06 a.m.
Police officers dispatched for a welfare check in the 1300 block of SE 23rd Street. 9-1-1 call from crying female asking for help. Female located in vehicle and transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for evaluation.
9:37 a.m.
Caller at NW 40th Street and NW Highway 101 reporting male on property refusing to leave. Male was taken into custody and transported to police department, cited for Trespass and released.
1:49 p.m.
Caller in the 6000 block of SW Jetty reported a family member found a large black bag full of items in the bushes behind a local business possibly related to a theft or burglary.
4:49 p.m.
A traffic crash reported at SE 48th Place and SE Highway 101. One driver arrested for DUII, Driving While Suspended and for a warrant. Menefee towed one of the vehicles.
July 23
3:59 a.m.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang up call in the 3000 block of NW Highway 101. Officers located a vehicle into a semi delivery truck. Driver fell asleep, ran into the delivery truck trailer. No injuries. Vehicle was towed by Menefee Towing.
12:10 p.m.
Officers responded for an area check at SE 54th Street and Highway 101. Subjects were found inside a vehicle. One subject refused to exit. Forced entry made after obtaining Person Seizure Warrant. One person was taken into custody charged with Violation of Release Agreement. Subject was transported to jail.
4:28 p.m.
A traffic crash reported in the 100 block of SE Mast Avenue. Caller reported a possible Hit and Run. Officer Facilited information exchange.
4:39 P.M.
Caller in the 800 block of SW Highway 101 reported subject elbowed an employee in the face while trying to steel beer. Subject was taken into custody and transported to jail for Robbery III, Harassment, and Attempted Theft.
11:39 p.m.
Caller in the 1000 block of SW 51st Street reported physical disturbance coming from a neighboring room and a female trying to jump from the balcony. One subject transported to Samaritan north Lincoln Hospital.
