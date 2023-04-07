The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
Lincoln City Police
March 17
10:15 a.m.
Caller in the 4600 block of SE Highway 101 reported a missing person who was last heard from March 4. The missing person was entered into LEDS/NCIC and a report was taken.
1:26 p.m.
Caller reported finding a purse near the dumpster in the 1200 block of SW Highway 101. Caller stated the purse looked like it had bern gone through. Purse belongs to a theft victim in Salem. Salem Police were notified. A report was taken.
2:48 p.m.
Caller in the 4100 block of N Highway 101 reported theft of employee tips and there is surveillance video of the incident. Report taken.
6:51 p.m.
Caller in the 3000 block of NE 28th Street reported that an employee was hit by a patient. One subject was cited and release for Harassment.
7:11 p.m.
Police responded to the 3900 block of NE Highway 101 to a report of a male in the drive-thru who appears to be intoxicated. The vehicle was located in the parking lot. Tests performed and the subject was taken into custody for DUII and transported to jail.
9:21 p.m.
Report of two females fighting in the backyard inn the 1000 block of NE Highway 101. Subjects contacted. One person was taken into custody for Domestic Assault IV, and Harassment and transported to jail.
March 18
10:41 a.m.
Caller reported her wallet was stolen from her vehicle in the 1700 block of NW 44th was she was at the beach. Report taken.
8:16 p.m.
Caller reported items were taken from her residents in the 3000 block of Port Drive. Officer took a report.
11:02 a.m.
One person was taken into custody following a disturbance in the 100 block of NE Highway 101.
March 19
12:15 p.m.
Caller reported finding a wallet on the beach in the NW 15th Street area. A report was taken.
3:26 p.m.
Police responded to the 700 block of SE Highway 101 to conduct a Warrant Arrest. Subject fled one a bicycle southbound on Highway 101 before turning around and going northbound on Highway 101. The subject was taken into custody after crashing the bicycle near SW Fleet and Highway 101.
Oregon State Police
March 17
8:32 p.m.
A non-injury crash reported on Highway 20 at milepost 4. A single vehicle crash occurred where a vehicle struck an elk that was standing in the roadway. The vehicle was able to make it to the Dairy Queen parking lot in Toledo. The elk was found deceased on the side of the highway. The driver made her own arrangements to get the vehicle in the morning and was given the information for a crash report.
March 18
3:59 p.m.
Report of a non-injury crash on Highway 101 at milepost 161. A vehicle into the ditch on US-101 near 161. A witness reported the driver stated they are uninjured and would arrange their own tow.
8:44 p.m.
An OSP trooper responded to a disturbance at Beverly Beach State Park. A person was arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.
March 19
8:48 p.m.
An OSP trooper made a traffic stop on a vehicle near milepost 1 on Highway 34 at NE Broadway Street in Waldport. The driver attempted to walk away but was detained without incident. The passenger fled on foot. Driver was taken into custody for a probation violation. Search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of Methamphetamine.
March 20
1:05 p.m.
A traffic crash with injury reported at milepost 33 on Highway 20. A single vehicle rollover crash on highway 20 near milepost 33. Upon arrival a female diver was in the vehicle down a 30ft embankment in a river. Fire personnel got her out of the vehicle where she was transported to the Corvallis hospital by medics for further evaluation. The vehicle was towed by AA towing.
2:02 p.m.
A black GMC Envoy was stopped at milepost 140 on Highway 101 for registration sticker-expiration. The driver was found to be driving without a license and uninsured. The driver was issued a warning for registration sticker-expired and citations for no operator’s license and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Rowley’s Towing.
3 p.m.
A red Mercury Villager was stopped for illegal alteration or display of license plates on Highway 101 at milepost 140.. The driver was found to be driving without a license and uninsured. The driver was issued a warning for illegal alteration or display of license plates and citations for no operator’s license and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
11:07 p.m.
An OSP Trooper stopped a vehicle at milepost 115 on Highway 101 for a traffic violation near milepost 115 on Highway 101. The driver was exhibiting signs of impairment. Driver consented to SFSTs and showed impairment while participating in the tests. The driver was taken into custody and transported to LCPD to provide a breath and urine sample. The driver was cited and released for DUII.
March 21
11:12 a.m.
A non-injury crash occurred at milepost 111 at Highway 101 when a gray Suzuki Samurai traveling southbound attempted to turn left onto East Devils Lake Road striking a gray Subaru Outback traveling northbound on Highway 101. The driver of the Suzuki Samurai was issued a citation for a Dangerous Left Turn.
1:33 p.m.
An injury crash occurred at milepost 5 on Highway 20 when a black Honda Accord failed to obey a traffic control device, crashing into a silver Toyota Tacoma causing it to overturn. The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Honda Accord was cited for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device. The Honda Accord was towed by Coast Towing.
The owner of the Toyota Tacoma coordinated for towing.
March 22
11:48 a.m.
A black Lexus LS400 was stopped on Highway 101 at milepost 140 for expired registration. The driver was found to be DWS and uninsured. The driver was issued a warning for registration sticker-expired and citations for DWS and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed by Coast Towing.
