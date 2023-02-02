The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.
All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change. For specific details about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Lincoln City Police
January 6
12:09 a.m.
During a routine area check officer made contact with four juveniles in the 2700 block of NE 14th Street. One juvenile was cited for MIP Marijuana. The juveniles were released to parents. All of the juveniles were warned for curfew violation.
3:21 p.m.
A disturbance reported in the 1000 block of SE Oar Avenue. Report that one person spit a female in the face. An area check conducted and the suspected was not located. Report taken.
January 7
1:21 a.m.
Report of a traffic crash at N Highway 101 and NE Neotsu Drive. Reported vehicle vs elk crash. Non-injury. Non-blocking. Report taken.
7:14 a.m.
Caller reported finding a wallet that had washed ashore in the 800 block of SW 51st Street. Wallet taken for safekeeping. Report taken.
10:19 a.m.
Reported fraud in the 1700 block of NW 36th Street. Caller reports he attempted to buy a concrete saw off Facebook. Sent money through FB and Western Union. Report taken.
12:45 p.m.
Trespass reported in the 1900 block of SE Devlis Lake Road. Subject taken into custody for Criminal Trespass, Animal Abuse, Animal Neglect and Resisting Arrest. Transported to jail.
3:21 p.m.
Report of a Hit and Run at NW 22nd and NW Highway 101. Witness advised that a pedestrian was hit.
7:08 p.m.
Report of a Hit and Run at SW 50th and SW Highway 101. One vehicle hit. Pacific West Ambulance and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded. Victim transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital.
7:47 p.m.
Domestic Dispute reported in the 2400 block of NE 29th. Caller reports girlfriend assault him. Report taken.
Oregon State Police
January 6
Near milepost 27 on SR-34 eastbound a Toyota Corolla had gone off the roadway and was abandoned. The vehicle had been tagged for at least 24 hours prior to a preference tow for Rowley’s Towing was requested. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Rowley’s Towing advised OSP they had removed the abandoned vehicle.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation at SW Highway 101 and SW Adahi Ave. at 12:37 p.m. The driver provided a fake name and date of birth. The driver was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded a criminal amount of methamphetamine. Driver was lodged at LCJ.
January 7
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation in the 2000 block of N Coast Highway in Newport at 10:53 a.m. The driver was misdemeanor suspended and had a warrant for their arrest. Driver was arrested and lodged at LCJ.
At approximately 6:32 p.m. Ian OSP trooper came upon a red Kia SUV on US 101 near mile post 111. A male at the scene stated the vehicle belonged to his mother and someone else had borrowed the vehicle and crashed it. After interviewing this male, it became apparent he was the driver and he had recently crashed into a nearby guard rail and was preparing to abandon the vehicle. The driver was cited and released for Failing to Perform the Duties of a Driver and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
January 8
At approximately 4:20 a.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on SR-229 around milepost 19. Northbound Vehicle #1 (blue Dodge Dart) straightened a leftward sweeping curve, traveled over the northbound shoulder and collided with a tree on the east side of the roadway before coming to an uncontrolled rest facing west. Vehicle was unoccupied, airbags deployed. Coast Towing towed #1 to their lot in Newport.
A two-vehicle serious injuries crash occurred at milepost 111 on Highway 101 at approximately 11:57 a.m. when the southbound driver of unit 1, a gray 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe, drove into the oncoming lane crashing head on into unit 2, a white 2019 Toyota Highlander, which was proceeding in the northbound lane. The driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries. Both the passenger and driver of the Hyundai were also transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. The passenger being treated for potentially life-threatening injuries, the driver was treated for serious injury and arrested for DUII/CS, Assault I, Reckless Driving, and Recklessly endangering another person.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Menefee Towing.
Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at milepost 2.2 on Highway 18 at 4:26 p.m. involving a silver Honda Civic. The driver advised they lost control after trying to avoid hitting a small animal. The Honda left the roadway, collided with a dirt embankment, and rolled several times before coming to rest on its top. The driver was extricated by fire personnel and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Honda was towed by Car Care Towing.
January 11
A single vehicle crash occurred where a white refrigerated box truck drove off of the roadway, striking the guardrail at milepost 10.5 on Highway 20. A tow was arranged, and a crash report was done due to state damage. The driver was left to wait for the tow truck.
January 12
A vehicle was stopped for expired registration at milepost 1 on Highway 18. The driver was found to be driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed for SB780 impound by Menefee Towing and the driver was issued traffic citations.
A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation milepost 115 on Highway 101. The driver was found to have an active warrant for their arrest. The driver was arrested and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail on their warrant.
January 13
At approximately 8:40 a.m. ODOT reported a vehicle had hit one of their reader boards at milepost 136 on Highway 101. Upon arrival it appeared vehicle debris was left on scene. The truck was later located in Depoe Bay approximately 10 miles north of the location. The male driver stated he hit something and then stopped at the scene but continued due to being late delivering packages. ODOT responded to assess the damage. There were no injuries, and the truck was drivable. The driver was issued a citation for failing to perform duties of driver accident with property damage.
